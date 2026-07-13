Lane Hutson cut his own hair to avoid paying Boston hairdressers

Inflation affects everyone: the poor and even the wealthiest.

As a guest on the podcast Dans la chambre avec Alex Lanctot, Mathieu Caron, a former Boston University goaltender and teammate of Lane Hutson, had a funny story to share about the Canadiens defenseman.

Caron admitted that barbers in Boston are so expensive that even a future millionaire didn't want to pay that much. So Hutson bought a razor on Amazon and decided to cut his own hair.

Well, sure, this story happened before he signed his $70.8 million contract, but he probably knew he was headed for a brilliant career and would earn hundreds of thousands of dollars, at the very least.

But as I mentioned: inflation affects everyone.

And for a college student, the budget isn't as big as when you play for the Montreal Canadiens. Guys like Gavin McKenna and NCAA football players have made a lot of money off their name, image, and personal brand. Hutson didn't have that luck—he was practically unknown before his draft year.

Skipping the barber isn't just about saving money. It lets Hutson avoid unnecessary trips and not waste his time. Because we know what the defenseman really wants to focus on: hockey.

In a Nutshell

– A classic.

Quebec native William Carrier enjoying one of the most Canadian ways to spend your day with Lord Stanley (via @keeperofthecup) pic.twitter.com/GcLuEWsffp — BarDown (@BarDown) July 14, 2026

– Oh, really?

– One to watch.