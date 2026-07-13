Hostile Take on Leo Carlsson: It’s Not the Ducks’ Fault

When Leo Carlsson signed his hostile offer, many began to blame Pat Verbeek for his lack of aggressiveness in handling the situation.

On the surface, people were right to think that. How could the GM not have reached an agreement with his young star after a few years? Today, Elliotte Friedman published a very interesting interview with Carlsson's agents, revealing several details that were previously unknown.

Here it is:

Bonus 32 Thoughts interview podcast Matt & Ryan Keator, who represent Leo Carlsson. They take us through the last 10 months—from negotiations with Anaheim to the offer sheet. Great answers to terrible questions. Link to your preferred platform, here: https://t.co/Fit34tk4JO — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 13, 2026

We learn that Verbeek did his job. He was aggressive in the negotiations and has wanted to sign the Swede for a long time. And while Carlsson ultimately accepted a hostile offer of $18 million per year, we have to “blame” the agents for dragging out the negotiations.

However, his agents never saw the hostile offer coming. They knew it could happen, but they didn't necessarily believe it would.

On the one hand, an agent's job is precisely to secure as much money as possible for their client. In that regard, brothers Matt and Ryan Keator did a great job. Kudos to them.

The brothers also represent Adam Fox and Brandon Montour, among others. There's no doubting their work—they managed to secure $9.5 million for Fox (in 2022) and just over $7 million for Montour.

In short, Verbeek probably doesn't like these two, who represent three other Ducks players: Alex Killorn, Chris Kreider, and Ian Moore.

According to what the Keators told Friedman (Sportsnet), they wanted to wait and see what Connor Bedard's contract looked like before signing anything. But when they saw the $18 million offered by the Flyers, it was clear they were going to give their client the green light to sign the contract.

Even the player's own father told him he had to sign that offer. An offer that shocked him and left him speechless, of course.

In Brief

– Connor Hellebuyck continues to be the talk of the town.

David Pagnotta: Re Connor Hellebuyck/Jets: You've gotta imagine the conversations will continue—whether it's with Buffalo, to include a forward, to include UPL, and other pieces…whether it's Radim Mrtka or something else – Hello Hockey (7/11) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 13, 2026

– The skills competition takes place tonight.

What an entrance from Bryce Harper : Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/tkbMW214hR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 14, 2026

– Quebec is represented in Cleveland.