Shane Wright wants to be traded to the Canucks

Shane Wright's future in Seattle seems far from certain. The center and the Kraken may be looking to part ways, and the question is where he might end up.

And even though he would fill a need in Montreal, that destination seems rather unlikely given what has happened between Wright and the Habs in recent years.

That said, we may have gotten a clue tonight: according to Postmedia, Wright reportedly has a preferred destination in mind where he'd like to continue his career.

And we're talking about a Canadian team here: Wright would very much like to be traded to the Vancouver Canucks.

He believes the club is well-positioned for long-term success and wants to be part of rebuilding the team.

Canucks: Why Shane Wright is an intriguing potential reclamation projecthttps://t.co/hwOmyTxRIG — The Province (@theprovince) July 13, 2026

It's worth noting that in recent days, reports have surfaced that the Kraken reportedly asked the Canucks for Zeev Buium in a potential trade involving Wright. The asking price is said to be quite substantial… but it could drop in light of today's news.

The Canucks, in fact, now know that Wright wants to continue his career there: even though the forward doesn't have a clause allowing him to refuse a trade, this still gives the Canucks some leverage.

We know that right now, the Canucks are preparing for a long rebuilding process. Brendan Gallagher, in particular, was acquired to mentor the organization's young players… and one wonders if he might eventually mentor Shane Wright.

And for Wright, this could be a great opportunity for a team that lacks a proven center: we'll see if it comes to fruition now.

Extension

One might wonder if the Kraken—who seem willing to pay big salaries to attract talent to the city—might be interested in acquiring Elias Pettersson in a trade involving Wright. And in fact, it could be a good way for both teams to “get rid of” a player who no longer seems to fit into their plans.

And if the Kraken doesn't want Pettersson, perhaps a potential trade sending Wright to Vancouver could pave the way for another trade involving Pettersson. And we know his name has been linked to the Habs…