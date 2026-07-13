Hurricanes: The Crazy Story of Two Fans Who Sneaked Into Their Own Private Party

Last month, the Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup. The team defeated the Golden Knights in six games, winning the series' final game in Vegas.

As a result, that very evening, the Canes celebrated in Vegas. They first celebrated on the ice at T-Mobile Arena (home of the Golden Knights) with their loved ones, then spent the evening at Caesars Palace for a private party.

It was a memorable moment for the organization's members… but also for two Islanders fans.

In an interview with Kevin Maher (News 12), one of the two fans in question explained that they managed to sneak into the celebrations. Not only were they able to go on the ice with the players… but they also partied with them all night long.

The story is pretty surreal.

The fan explains that he's been attending the Stanley Cup Finals for the past few years in an effort to get as close to the action as possible. He and his friend noticed that on the ice, the players' family members were able to get past security when they showed a yellow wristband they'd been given.

And since they had some yellow confetti they'd collected before the game, they used it to get past security.

Then, that very evening, they ran into the Hurricanes players on their way to Caesars Palace… and by striking up a conversation with them, they managed to get in without raising any suspicion. This allowed them to party with the players all night long—and even take a drink from the Stanley Cup.

Quite a story, then, that let the two guys celebrate as if they'd just won the big trophy. It's a pretty special situation, let's face it… but it's a good thing it ended well for everyone.

In a Nutshell

– Another experienced executive in Buffalo.

We've hired John Davidson as senior advisor. Davidson brings 20 years of experience in NHL front offices, including 18 seasons as president of hockey operations for St. Louis, Columbus, and the New York Rangers. Details → https://t.co/cQ4CblsCz0 pic.twitter.com/Cp6Tm9gZJG — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 13, 2026

– Interesting.

Bruce Garrioch: Regarding Daniel Alfredsson and the Maple Leafs: [He] was offered a management role. That didn't appeal to Alfredsson, but Jim Hiller was encouraged to speak with him about joining the coaching staff – Ottawa Citizen (7/7) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 13, 2026

– What do you think?