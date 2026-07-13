Canadiens: Three forwards I want to see have a great season

The Canadiens had a great 2025–26 season because their top players performed at their best.

Cole Caufield (51 goals), Nick Suzuki (101 points), Juraj Slafkovsky (73 points), and Lane Hutson (78 points) all had truly extraordinary seasons and helped the team win games.

These guys are expected to have the same impact on the team next season.

But looking ahead to next season, I've singled out three players I'd like to see have a breakout year. And we'll start with… Zachary Bolduc.

In '25–'26, Bolduc scored 12 goals and tallied 30 points. That wasn't necessarily the production we expected from him, and it's fair to say he had a rather inconsistent season.

He started the season strong, scoring three goals in his first three games. But things got tougher after that…

If Bolduc can score around 20 goals and rack up about 40 points, that'll be a success in my book. But he needs to find consistency in his game to get there…

Alex Newhook

Alex Newhook looked hungry at the start of last season.

His 12 points in 17 games marked his best start to a season since joining the National Hockey League… but he got injured and had to sit out for several months.

But in the playoffs, we really saw what Newhook could bring to the Habs.

He scored seven times in 19 games and netted some crucial goals. If he keeps up the same pace in '26–'27, he could score around 20 goals himself… and that would certainly help the Canadiens in many ways.

ALEX NEWHOOK. THE GAME 7 HERO!!!!!! ALEX NEWHOOK. THE GAME 7 HERO!!!!!!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/C35m5NUpDi — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 19, 2026

Newhook is 25 years old and has plenty of experience, having already won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche.

But beyond that, we know he has some offensive talent and can use his speed to create opportunities on the ice. And that's what he'll need to rely on next season to have the best campaign of his career.

He's capable of it, as we saw early last season and in the playoffs.

Ivan Demidov

We know it: Ivan Demidov has talent to spare.

And we saw that during his first full season in the National Hockey League. A 62-point total for a rookie is no small feat…

But if Demi can take another step forward and become even more dangerous offensively—which is what we expect—he'll become an even more important offensive player for the Canadiens.

And again, he has the talent and skills to make it happen.

Ivan Demidov with the fake shot pass fooling EVERYONE to set up Suzuki pic.twitter.com/FQQJcFmyMn — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 26, 2025

If Ivan Demidov, Zachary Bolduc, and Alex Newhook have breakout seasons, the Canadiens should also enjoy a lot of success.

After all, we know what the Suzukis, Caufields, Hutsons, Slafkovskys, and Dobsons can bring to the ice. And we know they make up a large part of the Montreal Canadiens' current core.

But seeing other guys step up could make things even more exciting as well.

In a nutshell

– Oh.

RUMOR | LUC MARES TO #CFMTL, TAKE 2 “Last winter, CF Montréal even made three offers for the player, who seemed to be flying under the radar at the time. The transfer fell through due to a lack of cooperation from HamKam. An offer of six hundred thousand euros was… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 13, 2026

– Minor trade in the NHL.

We have acquired forward Zac Funk from the Washington Capitals in exchange for forward Tyler Kopff. Details → https://t.co/M7yCIKJTaN pic.twitter.com/0v595dEACz — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 13, 2026

– Note: