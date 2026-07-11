Munetaka Murakami Joins the Circuit Competition

There you go. The picture is complete.

With just a few days to go before the home run derby, we now know who the eight power hitters will be competing for the title.

Following Junior Caminero, Ben Rice, Willson Contreras, Jordan Walker, Jac Caglianone, Bryce Harper, and Kyle Schwarber, Munetaka Murakami has now joined the group.

Here's how it looks.

The field for the T-Mobile Home Run Derby is set! pic.twitter.com/UINTBDvfOS — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 10, 2026

Murakami recently missed more than a month due to an injury. But last night, he returned to action for the White Sox, paving the way for his selection to the famous home run derby.

It's also worth noting that he'll be in the All-Star Game. MLB has also announced that he'll be replacing Byron Buxton, who is injured and unable to participate.

Munetaka Murakami has replaced Byron Buxton on the AL All-Star team pic.twitter.com/qt8BZVrzHk — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 10, 2026

In two months this season, Murakami has hit 20 home runs. He would be around 30 if he hadn't suffered an injury at the end of May.

Kyle Schwarber (32), Ben Rice (29), Junior Caminero (28), and Jordan Walker (22) currently have more home runs than the Japanese player.

Bryce Harper and Willson Contreras also have 20, while Jac Caglianone currently has 15 home runs.

It's worth noting that Juan Soto, who had expressed some interest in participating in the contest, will not be there. We can only assume he couldn't or didn't want to… because otherwise, he'd undoubtedly be there.

The Home Run Derby field is complete. Juan Soto will not participate, despite having expressed some interest. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 11, 2026

Who do you think will win the contest (which will air Monday night on RDS in Quebec)? After all, there are several strong contenders.

I wouldn't bet against Ben Rice, personally…

PMLB

Kazuma Okamoto's 22nd home run in a Blue Jays win. He tied the home run record (held by Shohei Ohtani) for a rookie from Japan… but Munetaka Murakami won't let him get away with it that easily.

Every home run this man hits is just majestic. No. 22 for Kazuma Okamoto. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/VYFxcvHLD8 — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) July 11, 2026

Shohei Ohtani has a sore knee, but not so much that he's useless at the plate.

The Pirates trade the 34th overall pick.

Trade news: The Pittsburgh Pirates are acquiring infielder Jacob Gonzalez and left-handed reliever Brandon Eisert from the Chicago White Sox for the 34th pick in tomorrow's draft and left-handed reliever Jaden Woods, sources tell ESPN. Deal is done. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 11, 2026

The Pirates, meanwhile, plan to play Jacob Gonzalez at shortstop, filling in for Konnor Griffin, who is out with a torn tendon in his thumb. Gonzalez posted an OPS of nearly 1.100 in Triple-A and has more than held his own against major league pitching. Eisert joins a Pirates bullpen in need of help. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 11, 2026

Carousel in Chicago.

TRISTAN PETERS HAS HIT FOR THE CYCLE. (Via: @MLB) pic.twitter.com/HYo4VAufJm — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 11, 2026

That's 30 this season for Yordan Alvarez. He also became the sixth player in history to hit 200 home runs for the Astros.

Yordan Alvarez hits his 200th career home run With that swing, he's also the first player in the AL this season to reach the 30-homer mark! pic.twitter.com/kQ0ClX2DNL — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2026

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