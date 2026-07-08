Pittsburgh: A More Than Feasible Destination for Jason Robertson

When it comes to teams with a unclear direction, the Pittsburgh Penguins have to be at the top of the list. For several years now, we've been waiting for the much-talked-about rebuild, but it never seems to happen.

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang aren't getting any younger and can no longer carry the team on their own. This year, despite making the playoffs, the Pennsylvania team was eliminated by the Philadelphia Flyers in six games in the first round. Despite all this, it appears that the team's general manager, Kyle Dubas, isn't interested in a rebuild. According to Josh Yohe of The Athletic, the Penguins are reportedly willing to pay a hefty price to acquire Jason Robertson, currently a restricted free agent with the Dallas Stars.

Here's the latest I'm hearing on Jason Robertson, the Penguins, and much more: https://t.co/xCV7dWrKL6 — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) July 8, 2026

Sources have told Yohe that Dallas is still hoping to reach an agreement with its star forward, but that Pittsburgh is actively monitoring the situation.

The Penguins have also acquired Jason's brother, Nick Robertson, who was playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs. According to the reporter, this could be a strong selling point to convince Robertson to accept a trade to join Sidney Crosby. It's also worth noting that Robertson is no longer eligible for a hostile offer.

Still, it's pretty crazy to see that the Penguins still believe they can get by without going through a rebuild. The value of Crosby and Malkin will continue to decline, and Dubas could find himself empty-handed when it's time to move on. Even with the acquisition of Robertson, I have a hard time seeing the Penguins competing with the top teams in the Eastern Conference. And it would certainly come at a very high cost to Dubas. The future of the organization could be jeopardized for the sake of one or two more solid seasons of competitiveness.

In a Nutshell

– I can't see the Habs making one.

Could The Habs Also Be Tempted By An Offer Sheet? | The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro ft. @GaumondShayne & @StuCowan1 July 8, 2026 https://t.co/qVaY0mYnR8 — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) July 9, 2026

– New episode.

Podcast by @passion_mlb with @FForget_LTM: the Blue Jays' offense, the Justin Verlander situation, and the All-Star Game are on the menu https://t.co/WWpUZdnQ5w — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) July 9, 2026

– Big win for the Supra!