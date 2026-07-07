Zharovsky Nearly Traded at the Deadline: His Agent Doesn’t Deny It

At the last trade deadline, the Canadiens didn't make a move. Kent Hughes was unable to complete a trade… but the GM made it clear that he had been working on a deal for quite some time, though it ultimately fell through.

Ultimately, everything pointed to the deal in question involving Matthew Knies, who was reportedly traded to the Habs.

In return, according to reports, the Maple Leafs would have acquired Alexander Zharovsky, among others. Zharovsky, who is a good friend of Ivan Demidov, could thus have been traded less than a year after being drafted by the Habs.

And it's interesting to note that in an interview with RB Sport (a Russian media outlet), Zharovsky's agent, Dan Milstein, was asked whether it was true that the Canadiens nearly traded Zharovsky at the last trade deadline.

His response? He didn't confirm anything… but he didn't deny anything either.

A great interview with Dan Milstein came out yesterday. I translated the part about Ivan Demidov, Alexander Zharovsky, Alexander Karmanov, and Nikita Klepov for you. Seriously, it's a great one. pic.twitter.com/JQCFjWaTyF — Uggg (@Uggg_uggg) July 7, 2026

Instead, Milstein pointed out that Zharovsky's rights still belong to the Canadiens and that all 32 teams in the league hold Zharovsky in high regard. That naturally means other teams tend to covet a prospect like him.

Feel free to interpret that however you like.

Milstein also mentioned Ivan Demidov's contract negotiations. The agent explained that the talks lasted about six months (though it's safe to assume they picked up speed in the last month) and that everyone wanted to settle the matter this summer.

The agent says Demidov is happy… and he points out that his contract will give him the chance to test the free-agent market at age 29. He'll then be able to sign another big contract.

These are certainly interesting comments from Milstein, who represents some big names within the Habs organization. Hearing him talk about Demidov and Zharovsky is obviously of interest to Habs fans.

Oh, and as for Zharovsky's arrival in North America, Milstein noted that he'll sit down with the young player at the end of the upcoming season to determine the next steps. So we can rule out the possibility of a hasty arrival—even though that scenario was already pretty unlikely to begin with.

In a nutshell

– Too bad for the Quebec native.

Novak Djokovic defeats Félix Auger-Aliassime after more than 5 hours of play! pic.twitter.com/yO5PZYtgy6 — RDS (@RDSca) July 7, 2026

– Indeed.

– Signing with the Wild.