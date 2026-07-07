The CH is the third-best team in the NHL, according to Bleacher Report

The Canadiens just had an excellent season. Martin St-Louis's team finished the season with a 48-24-10 record, good for 106 points, sixth place in the overall standings, and a playoff run that took them all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.

For one of the youngest teams in the league, this is a success across the board.

That said, since the start of the summer, the Habs haven't improved. They haven't acquired any NHL players… which is probably not the scenario Kent Hughes was hoping for. Even so, there's still time for that to change.

But despite everything, that doesn't stop some people from being very optimistic about what lies ahead for the Habs. Bleacher Report, for example, published its league power rankings… and the Canadiens are ranked third.

Only the Hurricanes and the Avalanche are ranked ahead of the Habs.

.@BleacherReport has the #Habs at No. 3 in its post-free agency power rankings Too high, too low, or just right? @BleacherReport ranks the CH third in its post-free-agency power rankings Too high, too low, or just right?… pic.twitter.com/F52Ix2Aq1F — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 7, 2026

All of this is pretty interesting given that the Habs, as we know, haven't signed any new players. But Bleacher Report, apparently, seems to believe that the natural development of the team's young players will make a difference.

And in fact, that's certainly possible. Except that some players could also take a step back, you know.

If we look at the Atlantic Division teams in Bleacher Report's rankings, we find the Panthers at No. 5, the Sabres at No. 7, the Lightning at No. 9, the Bruins at No. 16, the Maple Leafs at No. 19, the Senators at No. 25 (really?), and the Red Wings at No. 27.

This shows that, once again, the Habs will face stiff competition within their division. But it's still pretty impressive to see that Bleacher Report ranks the team as the third-best in the league… even though they've lost more talent than they've added since the start of the summer.

In Brief

– The Senators have officially announced the signing of Claude Giroux.

NEWS RELEASE: #Sens agree to a one-year contract with Claude Giroux for the 2026–27 season: https://t.co/MsSQmSV6Ru PRESS RELEASE: The #Sens sign Claude Giroux to a one-year contract for the 2026-27 season: https://t.co/dPrb5rTH98 pic.twitter.com/pn16wt9Fvg — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) July 7, 2026

– Interesting.

Elliotte Friedman: On the Hurricanes: I think [Red Wings RFA] Simon Edvinsson would be a great fit for their system, so I was kind of wondering if they were keeping an eye on him – 32 Thoughts (7/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 7, 2026

– The match is still in progress.