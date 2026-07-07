Rafael Devers gives the Giants a slim chance of trading him

Rafael Devers was statistically the worst player in Major League Baseball in terms of performance relative to salary for much of the early part of this season. And that's not even mentioning the criticism he received from Giants fans for his perceived lack of work ethic.

But the trend has reversed somewhat recently, with his stats on the rise in the last few weeks. In fact, Devers is now batting .248 with 18 home runs and 47 RBIs.

Admittedly, that's nothing to write home about—especially given the contract the 29-year-old has in hand—but if he keeps this momentum going until the trade deadline, it could be enough to catch the attention of a few contending teams.

If he manages to add a few more home runs between now and the All-Star Game, it could pique the interest of certain teams looking for power down the stretch. Especially since a change of scenery might bring back the Devers of old.

As a left-handed power hitter, Devers could prove to be a key player in the playoffs.

And with the Giants playing their worst baseball so far in 2026, it's abundantly clear that they'll want to part ways with the first baseman.

But his contract will remain a major hurdle, and the Bay Area team will need to keep some salary on their books.

Given his salary, a well-funded team—such as the New York Yankees or their Big Apple rivals, the Mets—would have to be willing to part with the kind of prospects San Francisco would want to add to its roster.

All of this seems unlikely, but the only way it could happen is if Devers continues to improve his stats in the coming weeks.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.