Making a trade by the deadline wouldn’t be easy for the Blue Jays

Yesterday, the Blue Jays got absolutely crushed in San Francisco. The team has now given up 25 runs in its last three games… and scored just one.

Aside from Kazuma Okamoto's 20th home run, fans didn't have much to cheer about in the 10-1 loss.

The hitters aren't hitting… the pitchers are overworked… the defense has forgotten how to do its job properly…

In short, a dream come true.

The #BlueJays chose to intentionally walk Arraez when he reached a 2-0 count. Then, the Giants pulled off this play to sneak in another run. Whew… pic.twitter.com/AP5m3KTpDF — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) July 7, 2026

By necessity, we have to start wondering if seeing so many players underperforming means the team won't make the playoffs.

The team is squandering every opportunity to perform well in crucial moments… and that doesn't inspire confidence for the rest of the season.

The team could step up its efforts and go out and get reinforcements. Considering the money invested in the team in 2026, that remains a likely scenario.

But what if the club keeps losing? A discussion about whether the club is a seller will, of course, have to take place.

MLB.com

On that note, it's worth noting that several players will be eligible for full free agency at the end of the current season. This is something to consider, should the club decide to sell by August 3.

I won't count Jose Berrios, who certainly won't be off the market. But here are the others on the list:

Pitchers: Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin, and Yimi Garcia

Hitters: George Springer, Daulton Varsho, and Luis Urias

Urias, Scherzer, and Corbin don't really have much market value. Given his contract and performance, Springer's value probably isn't very high either.

Garcia? He hasn't pitched in a while. Bieber? It'll depend on how he performs in the coming weeks, but a team might take a chance on him.

Varsho? It's likely the Blue Jays will try to extend his contract before considering a trade, but he could still have good value.

Gausman? He hasn't exactly had a dream season, but several teams would surely be in the running to sign the pitcher who's considering retirement, in hopes of reviving his career.

Since the start of June, Kevin Gausman has a 6.51 ERA in seven starts. pic.twitter.com/NjbmJd2yLa — SleeperBlueJays (@SleeperBlueJays) July 7, 2026

Unless players like Jesus Sanchez or Jeff Hoffman (who has one more year of control) hold some value, will the Blue Jays decide it's better to keep the roster intact, without necessarily making any additions? If they're going to trade so little anyway…

Clearly, the trade deadline won't be easy for the team.

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