Elias Pettersson: We really need to keep an eye on the Kings

Elias Pettersson's name continues to be mentioned in trade rumors, and the Los Angeles Kings still appear to be among the teams interested.

According to reporter Farhan Lalji, discussions did indeed take place between the Vancouver Canucks and the Kings regarding the star player.

He notes, however, that this was not a formal offer.

Here's what Lalji said on the “Donnie and Dalhi” podcast, which covers the Canucks in Vancouver:

It wasn't a formal offer, but I don't think what the Kings were considering offering in return was enough. I do believe, however, that discussions will continue.

This information suggests that the two organizations are keeping the lines of communication open, even though they're still far from reaching an agreement.

And that's interesting.

Farhan Lalji: Regarding Elias Pettersson and the Kings: It wasn't a formal offer, but I don't think what they were discussing providing in return was necessarily going to be good enough yet, but I think those conversations are going to continue – Donnie and Dhali (7/2) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 7, 2026

It must be said that Pettersson's value remains… interesting, especially given his contract, which pays him $11.6 million per year through the end of the '31–'32 season.

The 27-year-old center has struggled over the past two years, but he (still) possesses immense offensive talent and is capable of changing the face of a franchise when he's at his best.

And as for the Kings, their interest is easy to understand… because the team is looking for a replacement for Anze Kopitar, who retired at the end of last season.

Pettersson would be a cornerstone for the coming years in LA…

The big question, however, remains the price to pay. The Canucks don't seem willing to trade their star on the cheap and will undoubtedly demand a combination of established young players, top prospects, and draft picks.

That would make sense, at least. After all, we know the Vancouver team is currently in the midst of a rebuild.

That said, Los Angeles will have to decide just how far the organization is willing to go to acquire a player of Pettersson's caliber.

And even though no trade seems imminent, Farhan Lalji's comments confirm that this matter is far from settled.

Quick Notes

– Note:

The 2026-27 #NHL

regular season schedule will be released on Thursday, July 16, at 1 p.m. ET.

Opening night matchups will be released the day before (Wednesday, July 15) — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) July 7, 2026

– Happy birthday to this former Habs player.

– Well done.