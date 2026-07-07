Daniel Alfredsson leaves the Sens to join the… Leafs

Wow. Want to hear a good one?

Daniel Alfredsson, who is considered the GOAT of the Ottawa Senators organization, is now part of… the Toronto Maple Leafs organization.

A real slap in the face for fans in Ottawa.

Alfredsson was hired by the Leafs as an assistant coach—a role he'd also held with the Senators since the 2023–2023 season. So Alfredsson is leaving the organization he captained for so many years… to join the Sens' biggest rivals.

That's quite an announcement.

More details to come…