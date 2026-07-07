Cale Makar could, in turn, set the market ablaze

The NHL contract market is changing right before our eyes.

In just a few days, numbers that seemed impossible not so long ago have become the new reality.

First, Bowen Byram signed a $12.5 million-per-season contract with the Blackhawks. This deal surprised everyone throughout the NHL and could have a significant impact on upcoming contract negotiations across the league.

Then, the Flyers' hostile offer to Leo Carlsson completely changed the game as well.

With an annual salary of $18 million, the young Ducks forward has suddenly become the new benchmark for the NHL's top stars.

In this context, a question now arises.

How much is Cale Makar really worth?

On the most recent episode of the “32 Thoughts” podcast, Kyle Bukauskas asked Elliotte Friedman whether the Avalanche defenseman would capitalize on this new reality to secure an even more lucrative contract than Carlsson's.

Friedman's answer is simple.

According to him, it all depends on Makar.

In other words, if the NHL's best defenseman decides he wants to become the league's highest-paid player, no one seems to think he'll be stopped.

It's worth noting that Makar will play next season in the final year of a six-year contract worth $9 million per season.

A few weeks ago, many would likely have discussed a contract extension that might have been slightly less lucrative.

Today, the conversation is completely different.

The market has exploded.

It must be said that Makar has all the arguments on his side. Already considered by many to be the best defenseman in the NHL, he is also one of the most dominant players in the entire league, regardless of position.

Following Bowen Byram's contract and the hostile offer made to Leo Carlsson, star players now have a new benchmark to reference when they sit down at the negotiating table.

If any player is capable of pushing the NHL's salary limits even further, it's Cale Makar.

Given how quickly the market is evolving right now, the $19 million-per-season mark already doesn't seem as far-fetched as it would have been a few weeks ago.

In a nutshell

– Wow.

I don't remember ever seeing this before: the Pirates have 10 runs, all driven in by the same batter pic.twitter.com/KHhTyVMgTn — Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) July 8, 2026

– Adam Fantilli could be next.

Elliotte Friedman: On Adam Fantilli: We talked about the offer sheets; how does Columbus feel, are they nervous about it – 32 Thoughts (7/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 7, 2026

– Kirby Dach to be traded soon?