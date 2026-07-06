The Blue Jays’ offense was pathetic in Seattle
Something really strange is going on with the Blue Jays in 2026. I don't know exactly what it is, but nothing is working.
Actually, we do know what it is: the stars aren't hitting, starting with Vladdy. But we're wondering where this lack of power is coming from.
Take, for example, the series in Seattle this past weekend. In 26 of the 27 innings in the series, the Toronto offense was unable to score.
John Schneider's team was lucky to win Friday's game 2-0, thanks to two runs in the third inning.
That means the Toronto offense has been shut out in its last 24 innings.
And we can all agree that the potential return of George Springer—who was on paternity leave this weekend—isn't going to change anything…
Just yesterday, in a 4-0 loss in Seattle, the team managed only three hits, none of which came with a runner in scoring position.
Trey Yesavage (quality start) allowed only two earned runs over six innings, but he can't score runs himself.
The offense needs to step up.
The team's offensive players can't just stand in front of the media and say the right things. After all, if this keeps up, Ross Atkins will have to make trades at the deadline…
As of now, the Blue Jays' 42-48 record leaves the team three games out of the playoffs. They must overtake three teams to have any hope of qualifying.
There's still time… but not for a team that can't hit like the 2026 Blue Jays.
- National League standings.
- The Marlins collapsed after Eury Pérez was pulled from the game following seven perfect innings. He was at 92 pitches and had recently come off the injured list.
- The Dodgers prospect lost family members in the Venezuela earthquake. On his Major League debut, he received a warm ovation.
- Another setback in Triston Casas's progress.
- Ranger Suarez injured.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.