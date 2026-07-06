The Blue Jays’ offense was pathetic in Seattle

Something really strange is going on with the Blue Jays in 2026. I don't know exactly what it is, but nothing is working.

Actually, we do know what it is: the stars aren't hitting, starting with Vladdy. But we're wondering where this lack of power is coming from.

Take, for example, the series in Seattle this past weekend. In 26 of the 27 innings in the series, the Toronto offense was unable to score.

John Schneider's team was lucky to win Friday's game 2-0, thanks to two runs in the third inning.

That means the Toronto offense has been shut out in its last 24 innings.

And we can all agree that the potential return of George Springer—who was on paternity leave this weekend—isn't going to change anything…

John Schneider said he spoke to George Springer and the tentative plan is for him to rejoin the team in San Francisco. “I think he's going to travel tomorrow… so I just have to confirm that with him, and I'll know more a little later.” — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) July 6, 2026

Just yesterday, in a 4-0 loss in Seattle, the team managed only three hits, none of which came with a runner in scoring position.

Trey Yesavage (quality start) allowed only two earned runs over six innings, but he can't score runs himself.

The offense needs to step up.

The team's offensive players can't just stand in front of the media and say the right things. After all, if this keeps up, Ross Atkins will have to make trades at the deadline…

“You play like shit, you don't play as a team—it's really tough to win baseball games. So we've got to start playing for each other and playing a lot better.” Blue Jays leave Seattle looking for answers at the plate after consecutive shutout losses:https://t.co/lqeZ02gKB2 — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 6, 2026

As of now, the Blue Jays' 42-48 record leaves the team three games out of the playoffs. They must overtake three teams to have any hope of qualifying.

There's still time… but not for a team that can't hit like the 2026 Blue Jays.

MLB.com

PMLB

National League standings.

MLB.com

The Marlins collapsed after Eury Pérez was pulled from the game following seven perfect innings. He was at 92 pitches and had recently come off the injured list.

Eury Pérez is getting hugs in the dugout after seven perfect innings at 92 pitches. This is Pérez's third start since coming off the IL. pic.twitter.com/5rqscpVcMZ — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 5, 2026

The Dodgers prospect lost family members in the Venezuela earthquake. On his Major League debut, he received a warm ovation.

Dodgers fans give a standing ovation to Eliezer Alfonzo, who is making his MLB debut on the day it was reported that his sister and stepmother were killed by the Venezuelan earthquakes . Sending all our love to the Alfonzo family pic.twitter.com/vrb9DuzHT7 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 6, 2026

Another setback in Triston Casas's progress.

Triston Casas recently developed a wrist issue, Chad Tracy said, so he has been taken out of the lineup. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) July 6, 2026

Ranger Suarez injured.

Ranger Suarez just walked off the mound with a possible injury. The Red Sox already have six starting pitchers on the IL — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) July 6, 2026

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