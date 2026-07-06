Rays-Yankees Series: New York Can Save Its Season

Although winning the division is the preferred route to the playoffs, the New York Yankees still sit atop the American League wild-card standings and hold a three-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians.

All this despite the Bronx Bombers' recent slump. In fact, the Yankees are heading to Tampa Bay to face the Rays on the back of nine losses in their last ten games.

They've posted a record of just four wins against a staggering 13 losses in their last 17 games, which has cost them first place in the American League East to those very same Rays.

New York sits in second place in the division, four games behind Tampa, and if the team continues to slide, that could leave the door wide open for the Rays.

This series against the Florida team therefore gives the Yankees an excellent opportunity to close the gap and turn things around. A four-game sweep would put New York tied for first place with Tampa, but given the team's current state, let's not get ahead of ourselves.

Three wins, however, are a must—especially since Gerrit Cole and Cam Schlittler will take the mound during this four-game series.

And let's keep in mind that the Rays have lost their last two games after racking up nine straight wins. So now is the time for the Yankees to step up and finally turn things around.

After their trip to Florida, the Yankees will wrap up the first half of the season by visiting the Washington Nationals, who sit in fourth place in the National League East, seven and a half games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.

With the trade deadline fast approaching, this stretch is crucial for the Yankees and could set the tone for the rest of the season.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.