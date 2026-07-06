Claude Giroux will be back with the Senators

Big news from Ottawa tonight.

One of the last big names on the free-agent market, Claude Giroux, has finally made his decision for the upcoming season.

The veteran, who has spent the last few years with the Senators, was being courted by the Flyers and the Maple Leafs, among others.

But in the end, Giroux decided to stay in Ottawa: he'll be back with the Senators next year.

Elliotte Friedman confirmed the news just minutes ago.

He will return to Ottawa—it's a done deal https://t.co/LotkjuqKD6 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 7, 2026

We know that Giroux, even though he's now 38 years old, is still a player capable of helping a team. He scored 14 goals and 49 points last season, while excelling at the faceoff circle.

He's no longer the top-tier center he once was, but he can still contribute on a second or third line.

Remember that last Friday, David Pagnotta reported that Giroux was set to return to the Flyers. But in the end, things have changed since then.

Did the hostile offer made to Leo Carlsson change the situation? There's reason to believe so.

Life changes quickly. On Friday, word was he was returning to Philly. Given the Flyers' circumstances, Giroux is returning to Ottawa. https://t.co/c2uR43FWu0 — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 7, 2026

Giroux, a native of Ontario, has therefore decided to stay close to home for what could very well be his final NHL contract.

Will he be able to give the Senators one last strong season? And most importantly, will he get the “C” on his jersey now that Brady Tkachuk is in Florida?

In Brief

– Belgium knocks out the United States.

(You don't play with the rules; you have to protect them) https://t.co/cCM8hjkYES — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 7, 2026

– Oh, really?

Friedman on 32TP says the team he thinks was considering offer-sheeting Mintyukov was Carolina. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) July 6, 2026

– A name to watch.