Bo Bichette: The chances of him being traded are slim

After their dismal first half of the current season, the New York Mets are expected to join the ranks of the sellers by the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

A catcher could then find himself in a new place. But which one?

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, Luis Torrens could remain in Queens after the Mets granted him a contract extension earlier this season. However, that extension also makes him a more attractive prospect to other MLB clubs than Francisco Alvarez.

Even though Torrens isn't exactly a slugger, he's been excellent behind the plate, ranking in the top 90th percentile in at least three defensive categories.

On the other hand, while Torrens may outperform Alvarez defensively, the latter still possesses the power that some teams might be looking for at the trade deadline, as the catcher has posted a .734 OPS with nine home runs this year. The 24-year-old won't become a free agent until 2030.

Next up is the Bo Bichette situation. According to Sammon, “Little Bichette” has a “slim” chance of being traded because of his contract.

“Regardless of whether the Mets want to keep him, Bo Bichette's chances of getting dealt before the deadline are slim because of his contract.” https://t.co/6PMhuWSWa4 — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) July 6, 2026

Bichette signed a three-year, $126 million deal last January, a contract that includes opt-out clauses after each of the first two seasons. The former Toronto Blue Jays player hasn't quite lived up to the terms of that deal so far, hitting ten home runs and driving in fifty runs while batting .258.

If he finishes the season strong, Bichette will likely want to take advantage of a weak class of hitters on the free-agent market. Otherwise, he'll probably want to stay and prove he deserves a long-term contract.

This could therefore deter any Major League Baseball team—including the Blue Jays—from acquiring his services by August 3.

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