Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was selected for the All-Star Game, will not be attending

Last night, Major League Baseball announced the players who will be in the All-Star Game, which will take place in just over a week in Philadelphia.

Here's the starting lineup.

In fact, there's already one notable change to the American League's starting lineup… and it involves the Blue Jays.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who's having a rough season but was selected as a starter via fan vote) has decided not to participate. This was announced following yesterday's 11-0 loss in Seattle.

I don't know if, deep down, he was embarrassed to show up there given how his regular season has gone.

But the official reason is that the Blue Jays' first baseman has been dealing with back pain for the past month and wants to use the break to rest.

News: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will NOT be participating in the All-Star Game: “I'm very grateful to everyone who voted for me… but at this time, I'm respectfully declining to go.” Guerrero, who has been dealing with back discomfort, will rest his back and prepare for the second half of the season. — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) July 5, 2026

In any case, we can all agree that this is a valid reason. It shows maturity on the part of the young man, who must put the Blue Jays' interests first.

He says he's still grateful that people voted for him. And he says it was a difficult decision to make.

The Blue Jays will therefore have three players attending the festivities: Louis Varland, Dylan Cease, and Ernie Clement, who will start at second base.

Nick Kurtz (A's) will replace Vladdy as the starting first baseman.

The AL All-Star pitchers and reserves! pic.twitter.com/xJlxJldR9o — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 5, 2026

Note that we don't yet know who the starting pitchers will be in either league. That will likely be decided over the next week, depending on the workload of the candidates in both leagues… and several pitchers will likely withdraw. That's how it goes every year.

Here are the reserves and pitchers for the National League.

The NL All-Star pitchers and reserves! pic.twitter.com/YvTD8riTur — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 5, 2026

Quebec native Otto Lopez, unsurprisingly, was selected to be on the bench for the National League. It's a well-deserved honor.

After all, he's dominating in 2026. He deserves his spot.

PMLB

Ben Rice open to participating in the Home Run Derby.

Ben Rice and Cam Schlittler are American League All-Stars. In this story, Rice recently said he would be interested in participating in the Home Run Derby. Schlittler said he'd be his Gatorade guy. https://t.co/s2eEx4BVMl — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) July 4, 2026

Eight straight losses in San Diego.

The Padres have lost eight in a row, their worst losing streak since 2013 pic.twitter.com/wODcgdLzKd — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 5, 2026

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was dominant yesterday.

It's been another dominant night for Yoshinobu Yamamoto. 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 10 Ks, 100 pitches, 33% CSW%. The newly-minted All-Star's ERA is 2.49. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 5, 2026

Jordan Romano recalled to Colorado.

Rockies Select Jordan Romano, Place Tomoyuki Sugano on the IL https://t.co/KWLGpQAEht pic.twitter.com/nRQOk9szqb — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) July 4, 2026

Another home run for Junior Caminero.

JUNIOR CAMINERO HAS 11 HOMERS IN HIS LAST 11 GAMES! pic.twitter.com/dSAVXyF1mQ — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 4, 2026

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