The Blue Jays Take a Beating in Seattle

Credit: At this point in the season, and given their current standing in the standings, the Toronto Blue Jays need to rack up wins. But once again yesterday (Saturday), that wasn’t the case against the Seattle Mariners. And once again, pitcher Shane Bieber didn’t get the job done. Granted, the starter pitched a strong first inning […]

At this point in the season, and given their current standing in the standings, the Toronto Blue Jays need to rack up wins. But once again yesterday (Saturday), that wasn't the case against the Seattle Mariners.

And once again, pitcher Shane Bieber didn't get the job done. Granted, the starter pitched a strong first inning and retired the first two batters in the second.

But then, the tsunami hit. A double, a single, another single, a walk, and the cherry on top: a grand slam. Fortunately, after another walk, the third out was recorded. The Blue Jays were then trailing 5-0.

Bieber then pitched a scoreless third and fourth inning, but the fifth began with a walk and another home run, and that was the end of his day on the mound. The 31-year-old finished with four complete innings pitched, six hits allowed, seven earned runs, three walks, and three strikeouts.

The bullpen then continued in the same vein, as Adam Macko allowed three more runs in one and two-thirds innings of work, followed by Tommy Nance, who allowed one more run while recording just one out.

And things weren't much better on the offensive side of the ball, as the Jays' only hit came off the bat of Yohendrick Pinango.

All of this explains the final score of 11-0 in favor of the Mariners.

Let's just say it's far from ideal on such a crucial nine-game road trip to the West Coast of the United States.

Starting with the final game of the series in Seattle today (Sunday), when Trey Yesavage will take the mound against Emerson Hancock, the Blue Jays now have another week before the All-Star break to turn things around.

And with a record of 42 wins to 47 losses, they need to realize that this kind of slump simply can't happen.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.