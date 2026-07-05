Rumor Corner: The Ducks Are Reportedly Already Working on Their Plan B

The Leo Carlsson situation continues to be the talk of the NHL.

For those who may have missed it, the Flyers recently made a hostile offer to the young Ducks forward. If Anaheim decides not to match it, the organization will receive four first-round picks as compensation.

All signs point to the Ducks already preparing for this eventuality.

According to David Pagnotta at Hello Hockey, the Ducks are reportedly considering what to do with those four picks. The idea isn't necessarily to keep them all, but rather to use a few of them to acquire a high-impact player.

Things you love to see! Great to have @HelloHockeyShow with @TomGazzola & @bellezy7 with us on this fine Saturday morning! https://t.co/oBiewSQU50 — Sports 1440 (@Sports1440) July 4, 2026

After all, Pat Verbeek has never been afraid to make moves. With so many first-round picks in hand, Anaheim would have the ammunition to pull off another big move.

I'm just throwing this out there… why not a player like Robert Thomas? This isn't a rumor, but rather a possibility that would make a lot of sense.

The Jets and Sabres are reportedly still in talks

Another situation could also develop over the next few days.

The Jets and the Sabres are reportedly still in contact, trying to finalize a trade that could involve several key players.

According to David Pagnotta—this time on Daily Faceoff Rundown—discussions between the two teams reportedly continued after the draft.

NHL Free Agency Fallout: What's Next After Two Wild Days? | DFO Rundown Insider Edition LIVE@irfgaffar | @TheFourthPeriod https://t.co/7a0DJdboR3 — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) July 2, 2026

Connor Hellebuyck is reportedly still at the center of the talks, but the names of Ryan McLeod and young defenseman Radim Mrtka are also said to be coming up in discussions.

It remains to be seen, however, how far these negotiations might go. Buffalo has several young players and promising prospects, while Winnipeg is reportedly looking for players who can help the team right away or top-tier prospects.

This will certainly be an interesting story to watch.

Patrik Laine continues to draw interest

Finally, Patrik Laine continues to attract attention from several teams.

According to David Pagnotta on the same show, the Minnesota Wild, the Calgary Flames, the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the New York Islanders are among the teams to watch.

It's worth noting that the Finnish forward is reportedly trying, once again, to revive his career. Due to injuries, he played only 57 games over two seasons with the Canadiens, including just five in the season that just ended.

The Kings were reportedly among the interested teams, but they already have plenty of depth at the wing.

Still, several teams might be tempted to give him another chance.

After all, when he's healthy, Laine still has an elite shot capable of making a difference, especially on the power play.

In a nutshell

– A chapter is closing.

Neymar announces his retirement from international soccer following Brazil's World Cup exit, per @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/Shf5CBWUke — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 6, 2026

– Another loss for the Jays.

– That hurts.