MLB in Brief: Paul Skenes Surprised | Bryce Harper and the Commissioner

Paul Skenes, Surprised

He wanted to see Pirates hitters in the All-Star Game.

Paul Skenes on his selection to the 2026 All-Star Game: “I was shocked that I was the only [Pirate]… we have the third-most runs in baseball. Our offense is just a buzzsaw…” pic.twitter.com/VrWAyosQUM — SportsNet Pittsburgh (@SNPittsburgh) July 5, 2026

Speaking of a player who deserves a spot in the All-Star Game: Sonny Gray.

The most egregious All-Star snub has to be the starter who is 10-1 for a last-place team, with a 2.61 ERA. The great oxymoron Sonny Gray should be in Philly. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 5, 2026

Francisco Lindor traded?

According to Jon Heyman, the Mets should consider it.

This isn't meant as a jab at Lindor. The point is, they should consider any option. The players I listed are all young, and all but Soto are also affordable. https://t.co/LZhynfcDZb — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 5, 2026

Cb Bucknor and Retirement

2026 will be his last season.

Bucknor is among seven umpires who have accepted a buyout offer from MLB. This could create an opportunity for Jen Pawol to become the first full-time female umpire (via @BNightengale) pic.twitter.com/Bfk4BL0pFE — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 5, 2026

The Yankees' Needs

Acquiring a starting pitcher is one of them.

As recently as a few weeks ago, the #Yankees targeting an ace like Tarik Skubal seemed like a luxury at the trade deadline. But now, for a team with World Series aspirations, it should be a priority. https://t.co/Qzip6ms3Oq — David Lennon (@DPLennon) July 5, 2026

Bryce Harper and the Commissioner

Rob Manfred chose to bring the veteran to the All-Star Game despite their spat.

No hard feelings: Rob Manfred extends an olive branch to Bryce Harper after last summer's heated exchange, selecting him for the All-Star Game to avoid snubbing him https://t.co/Bo61hwsdU4 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 5, 2026

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