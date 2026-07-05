MLB in Brief: Paul Skenes Surprised | Bryce Harper and the Commissioner
Paul Skenes, Surprised
He wanted to see Pirates hitters in the All-Star Game.
Speaking of a player who deserves a spot in the All-Star Game: Sonny Gray.
Francisco Lindor traded?
According to Jon Heyman, the Mets should consider it.
Cb Bucknor and Retirement
2026 will be his last season.
The Yankees' Needs
Acquiring a starting pitcher is one of them.
Bryce Harper and the Commissioner
Rob Manfred chose to bring the veteran to the All-Star Game despite their spat.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.