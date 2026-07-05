MLB in Brief: Paul Skenes Surprised | Bryce Harper and the Commissioner

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Paul Skenes Surprised | Bryce Harper and the Commissioner
Credit: MLB

Paul Skenes, Surprised

He wanted to see Pirates hitters in the All-Star Game.

Speaking of a player who deserves a spot in the All-Star Game: Sonny Gray.

Francisco Lindor traded?

According to Jon Heyman, the Mets should consider it.

Cb Bucknor and Retirement

2026 will be his last season.

The Yankees' Needs

Acquiring a starting pitcher is one of them.

Bryce Harper and the Commissioner

Rob Manfred chose to bring the veteran to the All-Star Game despite their spat.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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