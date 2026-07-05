Bryce Harper is looking for someone to pitch in the home run derby

In 2018, Bryce Harper was asked by the league to participate in the home run derby, which was being held in Washington. Harper, who was with the Nationals at the time, said yes.

With his father on the mound, he agreed to go. And he won on home turf, a few months before leaving as a free agent.

Now, here we are in 2026. He's been with the Phillies for a while, and this year's contest will be held in Philadelphia.

Harper, who was invited by his best friend —the commissioner—to participate in the All-Star Game, has also been invited to the home run derby. He's a Phillies player and is having a good season, so that's only natural.

Clearly, the player is interested. But…

But he'll only go if he finds the right person to throw the pitches to him. Otherwise, it seems he'll pass on it.

Bryce Harper on his All-Star selection and what needs to happen for him to compete in the Home Run Derby https://t.co/uoDIZuEimH — Jim Salisbury (@JimSalisbury215) July 5, 2026

It's clear that his father isn't an option. It's been too long since he's pitched, and he wouldn't be ready in time for the contest.

The veteran says he's received plenty of offers from people about this. But finding the right person is clearly no easy task.

We can all agree that Major League Baseball must be hoping Harper finds someone. After all, he and Kyle Schwarber are local stars, and seeing them both in the competition would be much more exciting.

Stay tuned for updates, then.

PMLB

Edwin Díaz isn't in trouble over the cockfighting incident. He hopes to return to action after the All-Star Game.

Dodgers' Edwin Díaz has not heard from MLB over cockfighting report: ‘Nothing illegal' https://t.co/As0x666AOj pic.twitter.com/dc7fuOLU5p — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 5, 2026

Edwin Díaz said he's hoping to go on a rehab assignment soon after facing batters for the first time today. He said he didn't ask for a specific number but noted that his velocity was “good” and that everything has gone smoothly throughout the rehab process. He hopes to be back sometime after the All-Star Break. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 5, 2026

Jazz Chisholm Jr. injured his toe.

FWIW, Jazz was walking around quite gingerly in the Yankees' dugout right after that flyout. He looked super uncomfortable. https://t.co/S2n83H56dF — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) July 5, 2026

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