Alex Cora: The Phillies’ plan hasn’t changed

Currently, three teams have interim managers: the Red Sox, the Phillies, and the Mets.

When Alex Cora was fired by the Red Sox, it set off a chain reaction elsewhere in Major League Baseball. The Phillies and the Mets expressed interest in his services.

Ultimately, Cora decided to take the rest of the year off. Nevertheless, the Phillies and the Mets have since chosen to replace their managers.

This winter, those three clubs will reassess their options. I expect the Red Sox to consider keeping Chad Tracy (depending on who the GM is at the time), but Andy Green and Don Mattingly are unlikely to return.

And inevitably, the two teams in the National League East (in particular) will reconsider the option of bringing in Cora.

According to what Bob Nightengale said in his article today, we should still expect the Phillies to be in a position to sign Cora.

Sunday Notebook: Want to see the game's most electrifying pitcher take the mound in the All-Star Game? Do Jacob Misiorowski a favor and pray for rain this week. https://t.co/NotJ8qGolc — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 5, 2026

It's worth remembering that Dave Dombrowski and Alex Cora won a championship together in Boston in 2018. Seeing them reunite in Philadelphia has always made sense.

If I were Cora, I'd choose the Phillies over the Mets any day. And it certainly looks like that's the direction things are heading right now.

With the Mets, the favorite for the job would be Carlos Beltran. I think the Mets would be better off bringing in an experienced manager to turn around their struggling franchise, but then again: that doesn't seem to be a priority.

Of course, there will be other open positions during the offseason, as is the case every year. But right now, despite everything, the Phillies remain the most logical option for Cora.

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