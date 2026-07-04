Leo Carlsson: The Ducks’ latest offer was between $12 million and $13 million per season

Woooooooooooow!

That's what came out of my mouth yesterday when I saw the news about Leo Carlsson and the Philadelphia Flyers' hostile offer.

It's not something you see every day in the NHL, so let's just say it's got everyone talking… because we're talking about a completely crazy offer for one of the league's future stars. And man, is it exciting!

Pat Verbeek had said out loud that he'd match any offer for the young Swede. But let's be honest: he probably didn't expect another team to offer him an $18 million salary per season for five years.

I'm sure he was taken aback, too.

Now, the Ducks' GM has a decision to make. And what's interesting… is the fact that there's a pretty significant gap between the Ducks' latest offer and the Flyers' aggressive offer for Carlsson.

Because according to Elliotte Friedman (Sportsnet), the Ducks' latest offer was between $12 million and $13 million per season. That's still a significant gap between that and $18 million a year…

After Leo Carlsson signed a five-year, $90 million offer sheet with Philadelphia, @FriedgeHNIC writes about how it changes everything about the NHL's salary landscape as the cap soars. https://t.co/cUbTNBbjin — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 4, 2026

No matter what happens, what just happened is likely to change the entire National Hockey League.

Daniel Brière took advantage of a situation that allowed him to pull off a major coup, and he's left the Ducks in a bind.

If the Ducks don't match the offer, the Flyers end up with one of the best young players in the NHL (who's only 21)… and if the Ducks do match it, that takes up payroll space in Anaheim for guys like Cutter Gauthier and Pavel Mintyukov, who need to sign new contracts before the start of next season.

It remains to be seen, now, whether Pat Verbeek will keep his word by matching the Flyers' offer so as not to lose his young player. He'd receive four first-round picks if he decided not to match it… but given where the Ducks are in their rebuild, I tend to think that's really not what they want in Anaheim.

Anyway. At the risk of repeating myself, this whole thing is really exciting.

And that's also why we all want to see more of them—hostile bids!

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

Chris Johnston: On Patrick Kane: I know he hasn't fully closed the door on Detroit – Nielson Show (7/3) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 4, 2026

– Wow.

That little boy was in tears, yet he was still comforting his father. This might be the most emotional moment I've ever seen in soccer pic.twitter.com/uS6md7MAcm https://t.co/uujr3DoQJf — AB (@AbsoluteBruno) July 4, 2026

– Come on!