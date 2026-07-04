J.D. Martinez doesn’t want to be the Mets’ manager

For now, Andy Green has been named interim manager of the New York Mets through the end of the season.

The team's plan is for him to return to a front-office role in 2027, at which point the club will begin searching for a long-term manager.

I don't expect that plan to change, but who knows?

We know that several names have been mentioned in connection with the job. We don't know if he's interested, but Alex Cora would certainly be the best candidate.

I say that because the next baseball executive will surely need experience to effectively manage this group.

We can talk all we want about Albert Pujols or Carlos Beltran, but I don't think it would be fair—to those guys or to the club—to go in that direction.

In the same vein, it's worth noting that J.D. Martinez, who recently played for the Mets, isn't interested in the position.

He confirmed this to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

J.D. Martinez says he is not interested in managing the Mets https://t.co/Jy7S7sGcOR pic.twitter.com/sYlZKkXpcT — SNY (@SNYtv) July 4, 2026

Basically, he considers it one of the toughest jobs in baseball right now, and he values his freedom.

But above all, Martinez knows you have to be a well-rounded baseball man. And right now, he specializes mainly in offense, which was his strength as a player.

The former designated hitter is serving as a special advisor for the Mets this season. But he's right: he doesn't have what it takes in 2026 (or 2027) to manage that team.

Will that ever be the case? Who knows.

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