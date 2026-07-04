It seems Juan Soto misses the Yankees

Yesterday, against the Braves in Atlanta, Juan Soto hit his 18th home run of the season in a losing effort. The New York Mets fell 5-3, suffering their 52nd loss of 2026. Only the Colorado Rockies (53) have suffered more losses than the Mets in the National League at this point in the season. That says it all.

Not only are the Mets underperforming, but the team's supposed leaders have struggled to make their mark since the start of the season. Among them, Juan Soto is the one fans in Queens were counting on the most.

The 27-year-old Dominican may be batting .297, but he's clearly not comfortable in his new environment, and it's fair to say he misses his brief stint in the Bronx with the Yankees.

Is Juan Soto just not a leader? pic.twitter.com/l42RceE1NA — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) June 30, 2026

It's worth noting that Soto had a 128-run season in 2024 playing alongside Aaron Judge and under manager Aaron Boone. At that time, Soto played second fiddle—a role that suited him perfectly. Now, in his second season with the Mets, expectations are different, as he no longer has Judge to shoulder all the pressure.

The Yankees' captain is the undisputed leader of the team in the Bronx, and that hierarchy works very well, while elsewhere in the Big Apple, things are different. With Pete Alonso's departure and the rather lackluster contributions from Francisco Lindor (who played only 31 games in 2026) and Bo Bichette, Soto finds himself in a very different position than the one he held in 2024.

In the Bronx, Judge shouldered the pressure in every game, whereas with the Mets, the situation is very different. Soto, Lindor, and Bo Bichette form a dysfunctional trio that's producing very few results. Soto isn't comfortable in the leadership role, and he can no longer count on the presence of the giant Judge to take the heat. In every game, he has to call the shots, and let's just say the orchestra is playing in a very disorganized way right now.

The Mets need a conductor to get everyone playing in unison. It seems Soto isn't the right man for the job.

By choosing to move before the 2025 season, Juan Soto didn't help his cause, as he walked away from a situation that was ideal for him. Today, he finds himself in the midst of a strained relationship with Francisco Lindor, on a team that's still finding its footing, and under a front office that's winging it.

Even though he won a World Series in Washington during his second season in the majors, Juan Soto may not be the leader a team can count on at all times. Judging by his reactions since the start of the current season, he's clearly not happy in his role.

His talent is undeniable, but his ability to translate his individual performances into team success will not define his career in Major League Baseball.

PMLB

Junior Caminero: 10 home runs in as many games.

Bicep soreness: Shohei Ohtani won't play today.

Shohei Ohtani won't be in the lineup tomorrow, Dave Roberts said. https://t.co/jX9ngzd49u — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 4, 2026

George Springer's return is imminent.

Updates from John Schneider:

Barger—still in Florida, “rehabbing until the All-Star break.” Sanchez—in Florida. Started running and hitting in the cage today

. Springer—on paternity leave… still TBD, “taking it day by day.”

Scherzer—felt good after his start in Vancouver. His next two starts will be in Buffalo. — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) July 4, 2026

Max Scherzer pitched well in Vancouver yesterday.

Max Scherzer reached 49 pitches in his rehab start with the Vancouver Canadians:

3IP 3H 2ER 3K 2BB No Statcast/velocity data available in A+#BlueJays — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) July 3, 2026

Long absence for the Yankees' prospect.

Yanks No. 4 prospect Lagrange sidelined for 6 weeks https://t.co/JOciaLvjiw — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 4, 2026

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