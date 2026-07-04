Gavin McKenna: Those who have already bought his jersey may come to regret it

Last week, Gavin McKenna joined the Toronto Maple Leafs. The forward was selected first overall in the draft, and he will join forces with Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares.

The Leafs will clearly have offensive talent to spare.

That said, on Wednesday, Toronto also acquired Sergei Bobrovsky to help out in net. And that sparked a bit of a buzz, given that, just like McKenna, the goaltender wears #72.

So people were wondering which of the two would change his number… and in the end, it was McKenna who decided to do so: he'll be wearing #92 instead.

Leafs fans who had already bought his No. 72 jersey might end up regretting it, hehe.

Gavin McKenna says he will wear No. 92 next season @TSNHockey @BarDown — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) July 4, 2026

It's worth noting that McKenna would have loved to wear #9 or #27, but both numbers are retired in Toronto. So he had to opt for another number… and with #92, he feels he'll get a bit of the best of both worlds.

It's a nice way to solve the problem.

That said, it seems McKenna isn't too bothered about letting Bobrovsky keep #72. The young forward noted that it was pretty easy for him to give the nod to a guy with a track record like Bob's.

McKenna on Sergei Bobrovsky: “He texted me & we chatted on the phone. Yeah, any time you've got a guy like that coming in who's been in the league for that long, won two Stanley Cups, I'm not going to take his number, so it was pretty easy for me to just give it to him” @BarDown — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) July 4, 2026

We'll see if McKenna, who signed his NHL entry-level contract yesterday, can find success in his first season. But what we do know is that he won't be doing it while wearing the #72 he's worn for the past few years.

Let's hope he isn't too superstitious, hehe.

In a Nutshell

– The second half has just started, for those interested.

If you'd told me it would be 0-0 at halftime, I would've said yes. But given Canada's excellent first half, I think it could have—or should have—been 1–0. The good news: we're still in the game. https://t.co/XKyIdTrfXh — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 4, 2026

– Dylan Larkin: It could be a three-team trade.

Chris Johnston: Re Dylan Larkin: I think there's still some optimism from the Wild's side that they can pull this off; it's probably going to be some kind of three-team trade – Nielson Show (7/3) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 4, 2026

– Makes sense. After all, he did wear the C, let's not forget.

World Championship: Celebrini would have preferred Crosby to be captain https://t.co/I1j0pR5UbN — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 4, 2026

– Oh?

– Pole position for the young Italian at Silverstone.