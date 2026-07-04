Gavin McKenna: Those who have already bought his jersey may come to regret it

Félix Forget
Gavin McKenna: Those who have already bought his jersey may come to regret it
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Last week, Gavin McKenna joined the Toronto Maple Leafs. The forward was selected first overall in the draft, and he will join forces with Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares.

The Leafs will clearly have offensive talent to spare.

That said, on Wednesday, Toronto also acquired Sergei Bobrovsky to help out in net. And that sparked a bit of a buzz, given that, just like McKenna, the goaltender wears #72.

So people were wondering which of the two would change his number… and in the end, it was McKenna who decided to do so: he'll be wearing #92 instead.

Leafs fans who had already bought his No. 72 jersey might end up regretting it, hehe.

It's worth noting that McKenna would have loved to wear #9 or #27, but both numbers are retired in Toronto. So he had to opt for another number… and with #92, he feels he'll get a bit of the best of both worlds.

It's a nice way to solve the problem.

That said, it seems McKenna isn't too bothered about letting Bobrovsky keep #72. The young forward noted that it was pretty easy for him to give the nod to a guy with a track record like Bob's.

We'll see if McKenna, who signed his NHL entry-level contract yesterday, can find success in his first season. But what we do know is that he won't be doing it while wearing the #72 he's worn for the past few years.

Let's hope he isn't too superstitious, hehe.


In a Nutshell

– The second half has just started, for those interested.

– Dylan Larkin: It could be a three-team trade.

– Makes sense. After all, he did wear the C, let's not forget.

Oh?

– Pole position for the young Italian at Silverstone.

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