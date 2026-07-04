Deadline: Expect the Yankees to be looking for a starting pitcher

The Yankees are in the midst of a really rough stretch. The team is struggling to win games (even though they finally won yesterday)… and even as offensive players return from injury, pitchers are starting to go down.

We know that Carlos Rodon has been placed on the injured list due to elbow inflammation. And even though he was being used more and more in relief, Carlos Lagrange (one of the team's top prospects) will also miss a few weeks due to a shoulder injury.

Carlos Lagrange suffered a capsular sprain in his right shoulder and will be sidelined from throwing for about six weeks, per @M_Marakovits pic.twitter.com/gAIpRyWJe8 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 4, 2026

This means the team's pitching depth is being tested more and more. Max Fried is out, and it's likely they'll want to manage the workload of Cam Schlittler (who isn't used to pitching this much) as well as that of Gerrit Cole (who is coming back from Tommy John surgery).

And suddenly, we're seeing cracks start to form… especially since Brendan Beck, who is currently part of the organization's pitching depth, is getting shelled by the Twins.

Alex Jackson hits back-to-back home runs with Keaschall, including a BOMB to make it 5-0! 105.7 MPH, 410 FT pic.twitter.com/oj1i1HE5YL https://t.co/OXwcI1if7f — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 4, 2026

And suddenly, it dawns on us that, aside from the trade deadline, the Yankees may no longer just need help in the batting order and behind the plate: they might very well need a little help in the form of a starting pitcher.

Jon Heyman has raised this possibility.

With Carlos Rodon (elbow inflammation) now on the IL, the Yankees may have to seriously consider exploring the starting pitcher market. The bullpen and catcher had been considered their main needs. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 3, 2026

It's unclear whether this means the Yankees will shell out a fortune for Tarik Skubal, given that the team's top starters are expected to be available in October. None of them are injured for the remainder of the season, which could have changed the equation.

Although if the Yankees have a chance to get Skubal, they probably won't pass it up, you know.

But going after reliable guys who could add depth to a Yankees rotation that's getting thinner and thinner wouldn't hurt. Even if he's not a big name, a guy who can eat innings could help out in the Bronx.

There's still a month left before the trade deadline: it's up to Brian Cashman to decide whether or not this will be part of his plan.

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