Alexander Zharovsky doesn’t speak any English at all

Alexander Zharovsky is one of the Canadiens' top prospects.

And the organization's management had the opportunity to see him in action at the development camp, which took place this week in Brossard.

But there was one small snag, though.

As Francis Bouillon told reporters, Zharovsky participated in all the team meetings and activities offered to the players. But… the young player doesn't speak any English at all (to quote Bouillon), which meant he had to have a translator with him at all times.

Of course, the language barrier can be difficult to deal with at times.

#Habs Francis Bouillon on Alexander Zharovsky “There are translators because he doesn't speak any English at all. We try to communicate as best as we can. He takes part in all the activities, and we're lucky to have him with us. It definitely helps that we have Nick Bobrov… pic.twitter.com/Irx6vSNFkz — Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) July 3, 2026

Is this the end of the world? Obviously, the answer is no.

The kid is 19 years old, and we need to give him time to learn. He's lived in Russia since he was born, and learning a new language isn't easy for everyone either.

That said, it's great that he was still able to participate in all the activities.

It gave him a chance to learn a little more about the organization's culture, and it also allowed him to spend time with a guy like Michael Hage, with whom he might end up playing on the same team in Montreal in a few years.

And the front office, for its part, had the chance to see him with their own eyes on the ice… which has been a bit difficult to do in recent years, given that he's been playing on the other side of the world.

As for the rest, we'll give him time to learn the language… and he'll also need to get used to his new surroundings when he arrives in Montreal. But that's why it was great to see him spend a few weeks in town this summer with his good friend Ivan Demidov.

Quick Q&A

– Yeah.

“The Canadiens just aren't making a move right now… If they make a move now, whether via trade or unrestricted free agency, they'll be overpaying” – @TonyMarinaro #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @MatthewOhayon pic.twitter.com/t2l0bFxuI1 — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 4, 2026

– I can't wait.

For the very first time, we're playing a Round of 16 match at the FIFA World Cup! #CANMNT pic.twitter.com/qdqd73pEwB — CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) July 4, 2026

– Hmm…