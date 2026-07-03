RUMOR | Another hostile bid today

Barrett Hayton was a surprising case when it came to hostile offers. But what we're seeing now with Leo Carlsson is simply on another level.

The Ducks player signed a five-year, $90 million contract—worth $18 million per season—with the Flyers. The Ducks have one week to match the offer or take the Flyers' four first-round picks.

What a story!

What's even crazier is that, according to reporter Chris Johnston, the NHL might present us with another hostile offer as early as today.

He didn't name any specific player or team.

There are rumors this may not be the only offer sheet of the day in the NHL … — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 3, 2026

Could guys like Jason Robertson, Connor Bedard (even though he got hurt yesterday), or Adam Fantilli be ones to watch, given the circumstances? Definitely, yes.

But the eyes of the hockey world are on the excellent Pavel Mintyukov. The Ducks' defenseman could really get his team into some serious trouble, despite the salary cap space. The salary cap could be put to the test there…

The Ducks will never be as vulnerable as they are today. In such a cutthroat competitive environment, could a GM smell blood and make a hostile offer for Pavel Mintyukov? Gauthier isn't eligible for a hostile bid, but Mintyukov is… — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) July 3, 2026

We suspect this won't involve the Canadiens, who have neither the cash to make such big offers nor the means to make a more modest one.

And the team's stars are under contract…

So we'll be watching closely to see how all this plays out. After all, we're potentially heading into what could be a wild end to the day in the NHL.

It makes for a good show.

In a nutshell

– Excellent point.

The summer of 2026 will be remembered as the one when the players took control. They fully exercised the rights rightfully granted to them, whether to choose their destination or maximize their financial compensation. To the owners who will express their… — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) July 3, 2026

– Makes sense.

“Montreal Is Still in My Life” by Nadia Comanecihttps://t.co/LZkWirH41g — RDS (@RDSca) July 3, 2026

– Interesting.