MLB in Brief: Kazuma Okamoto Honored | Carlos Rodon Injured

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Kazuma Okamoto Honored | Carlos Rodon Injured
Credit: X.com

Kazuma Okamoto Honored

He was named the American League Rookie of the Month for June.

Roki Sasaki Causes Concern

His poor outing yesterday will prompt the Dodgers to take a closer look at his situation.

Alex Cora Again

His name just won't go away in New York.

Aroldis Chapman in Chicago?

That would be exciting for White Sox fans.

One month until the deadline

Time flies.

What to do about the DH spot in Toronto?

That's the question.

Carlos Rodon on the injured list

Tough break. It's his elbow.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!