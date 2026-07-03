MLB in Brief: Kazuma Okamoto Honored | Carlos Rodon Injured

Kazuma Okamoto Honored

He was named the American League Rookie of the Month for June.

MLB Players, Pitchers, Rookies, and Relievers of the Month Award Winners pic.twitter.com/xzGzlAlgI5 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 3, 2026

Roki Sasaki Causes Concern

His poor outing yesterday will prompt the Dodgers to take a closer look at his situation.

Dave Roberts said the Dodgers will conduct a “deep dive” into Roki Sasaki's performance, including trying to rule out pitch-tipping after seeing that the Padres were “on everything.” Sasaki will still make his next start in the rotation, Roberts said. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 3, 2026

Alex Cora Again

His name just won't go away in New York.

Gary Cohen puts Alex Cora at the top of his list for Mets managerial candidates . Gary joins @mmargaux8 to answer your questions on a new edition of Mets Mailbag pic.twitter.com/mRS6QNkRbn — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 2, 2026

Aroldis Chapman in Chicago?

That would be exciting for White Sox fans.

Should the @whitesox go big at the trade deadline to make a statement in the AL Central?#WhiteSox | https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/IPoEA4MHrk — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) July 3, 2026

One month until the deadline

Time flies.

THE 2026 MLB TRADE DEADLINE IS ONE MONTH FROM TODAY pic.twitter.com/mze9ingOt7 — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) July 3, 2026

What to do about the DH spot in Toronto?

That's the question.

“It almost never makes sense to have a platoon DH struggle and take up a roster spot… I think they should see over the next month if Sean Keys can do it.” @jonmorosi chats with @BlakeMurphyODC about George Springer's role and why Keys deserves a longer look at DH. pic.twitter.com/TRJ4DDfQVP — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) July 3, 2026

Carlos Rodon on the injured list

Tough break. It's his elbow.

Prior to tonight's game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Reinstated INF Ryan McMahon (#19) from the 10-day injured list.

• Returned OF Trent Grisham (#12) from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list.

• Placed LHP Carlos Rodón on the… — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 3, 2026

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