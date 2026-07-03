Kirby Dach: His name is being mentioned (a lot) in trade rumors

Kirby Dach's future in Montreal is, let's just say, pretty uncertain.

The forward received a qualifying offer from the Habs (which allowed the club to retain his rights instead of losing him for nothing), but one wonders if a change of scenery might not be better for everyone.

Because right now, very few people still see Dach as a key part of the Canadiens' future.

And if David Pagnotta is to be believed—who discussed all this on the DFO Rundown Insider Edition—the Habs might also be among those who'd like to move on. Because from what he's hearing, Dach's name is being thrown around (a lot) on the trade market.

In other words, Kent Hughes is actively shopping him around right now.

That doesn't mean the Canadiens will definitely trade him, of course. It takes two to tango, and if the club can't find a good fit to complete a deal, it's safe to assume that Dach will remain in town at the start of next season.

But that doesn't change the fact that right now, there are clearly concrete efforts underway to try to send him elsewhere. And that speaks volumes.

It's worth noting that Pagnotta, when discussing Dach's situation, wondered whether the player could be included in a package to acquire a second-line center. According to him, the team is working hard to land one, and the insider has left the door open to the possibility of Dach being used in such a trade.

Does he really still have that kind of value? No… unless he's just a minor component of the package in question. It's probably more in that context that he could be included in a trade for a second-line center worthy of the name.

In a Nutshell

– Great read.

– Names to watch.

The Blue Jays might pick up a few. https://t.co/AgSScfliY7 https://t.co/6T7mE60RAb — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 3, 2026

– Classic.

Hamilton is still just as fast in Great Britainhttps://t.co/joMj4q7UCe — RDS (@RDSca) July 3, 2026

– This story isn't done making headlines yet.