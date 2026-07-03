Jakub Dobes’ Contract: There Is No No-Trade Clause

Yesterday afternoon, Jakub Dobes signed a three-year contract with the Canadiens. The goaltender has thus ensured that he will remain with the team through 2030… and has given up two years of unrestricted free agency.

He could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2028. Ultimately, he won't be one until 2030.

That said, the fact that Dobes could have become a UFA also meant he was eligible to include protection clauses in his contract. He could have had a no-trade clause or a no-movement clause for the final two years, for example.

But according to Marco D'Amico, there are no such clauses in the new deal signed by Dobes.

This means the Canadiens have given themselves an interesting way out in the event that things change in a few years.

According to a source, Jakub Dobes' three-year extension with the Montreal Canadiens does not include any trade protection. He could have been eligible for an NTC or NMC in the final two years of his new extension. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) July 3, 2026

We've seen in recent years that things can change quickly for goaltenders. Samuel Montembeault seemed to have established himself as the team's No. 1 goaltender… but a rough season and the emergence of Dobes have left the Quebec native on the trade market today.

And by not giving Dobes such a clause, the Canadiens are ensuring (just as they did with Monty) that they can trade him to any team if they feel the need to do so by 2030.

We know that in Montreal, Jacob Fowler is a key part of the club's future. He's been viewed for some time now as the city's goaltender of the future, and there's a scenario in which he could supplant Dobes sooner rather than later.

And the good news is that if that happens, the Canadiens won't find themselves in the same situation as many teams looking to trade players with clauses. They'll have the luxury of trading Dobes wherever they see fit… and that gives them significant flexibility at a position where, as we know, flexibility is crucial.

In Brief

– Jamie Benn is back in Dallas.

THE CAPTAIN IS BACK pic.twitter.com/qjLZY1gPHG — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) July 3, 2026

– Interesting.

– Great news.