Andrew McCutchen Joins the Braves Organization

Andrew McCutchen continues to make his mark in the world of baseball. The former Pirates star, now 39, began the 2026 season with the Texas Rangers.

And after 37 games, the Rangers had seen enough: they decided to designate for assignment the player who had a .192 batting average and a .537 OPS.

This meant McCutchen became a free agent. And people wondered if any team would take a chance on him and try to revive his career.

In the end, one team took the gamble: the Atlanta Braves reached an agreement with McCutchen. He signed a minor league contract to join his new organization.

He'll start out in Triple-A.

Braves, OF Andrew McCutchen reportedly agree to Minor League deal, per multiple reports including @MLBNetwork insider @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/79XU5y7mm1 — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2026

This will mark McCutchen's seventh organization since the start of his career. In addition to the Pirates, he has also played for the Phillies, the Brewers, the Giants, and the Yankees—as well as the Rangers earlier this season.

Will the Braves be able to find a spot for him in their lineup eventually? We'll see.

It's worth noting that, in addition to McCutchen, the Braves have also signed Carlos Santana to a minor league contract in recent days. They've clearly been looking to bring in veterans to the organization.

Given McCutchen's current season, one might wonder if it wouldn't have been better for him to retire in a Pirates uniform at the end of last season. Things ended on a sour note with his longtime team last year, and his poor performances in Texas leave a bitter taste at the end of his career.

But if he steps up and performs in a Braves uniform, he'll have the chance to prove many of his doubters wrong—and he'll also have the opportunity to compete for a championship ring. Let's see if the player, who turns 40 in October, will be able to do just that now.

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