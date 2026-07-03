A Crucial Road Trip for the Blue Jays

Even though the second half of the season is already underway in Major League Baseball, the All-Star Game marks a break in the season. There's everything that happened before, and everything that will happen after.

And for the Toronto Blue Jays, a pivotal road trip awaits them before the All-Star break—a trip that will likely set the tone for the rest of the 2026 season.

Indeed, this nine-game West Coast road trip is huge for several reasons: the Blue Jays are currently 11 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays at the top of the American League East, but are only three games out of a wild-card spot.

General Manager Ross Atkins has made major roster moves over the past year to improve the lineup, with additions such as Louis Varland, Dylan Cease, and Kazuma Okamoto.

But the executive won't be as aggressive if results don't materialize in the coming days against the Seattle Mariners, the San Francisco Giants, and the San Diego Padres.

A record of six or seven wins against two or three losses on this road trip could then push Atkins to seek out the quality arm currently missing from the starting rotation—and more. Conversely, a haul of just two or three wins might prompt him to take a step back.

The road trip begins today (Friday), as the Jays turn to Dylan Cease, Shane Bieber, and Trey Yesavage this weekend in Seattle. At least two wins are required with these pitchers on the mound.

Especially since manager John Schneider believes a return to T-Mobile Park could reinvigorate this team with the presence of the Blue Jays' many fans.

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