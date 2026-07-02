“Kirill Marchenko Will Start the Season in Columbus”: The Blue Jackets Provide an Update

Things have been buzzing in Columbus for the past few days.

There have been quite a few rumors involving Zach Werenski and Kirill Marchenko. After all, the word on the street was that neither of them wanted to sign a long-term contract.

They can both leave Ohio in 2028, if they want to. That's when they'll become unrestricted free agents.

Yesterday, the Blue Jackets publicly put an end to the speculation (though I wouldn't be surprised if there's a change of course) regarding the defenseman. Basically, the team said he wants to stay.

As I've said, I'll believe it when I see him play in the regular season for the Blue Jackets. Until then, I have my doubts.

And now today, the front office in Columbus has done the same thing, but with the Russian player. They said that after discussions with Dan Milstein, the player's agent, it was determined that Marchenko would start the upcoming season in Ohio.

In other words? The club says it has no intention of trading him this summer.

#CBJ GM Don Waddell on Kirill Marchenko: “I've had discussions with his agent, which we won't discuss right now, but Marchenko is going to be a Blue Jacket when the season starts.” — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) July 2, 2026

Does this mean other teams should stop calling the Blue Jackets about the player? Who knows what a ridiculous offer might do… but having said that, Don Waddell has set the bar (too?) high.

It's worth noting that recently, on Twitter, Marchenko's agent replied to a fan (who told him he'd shave his head if he brought Marchenko to Quebec) that there was no need to shave.

Is Marchenko's agent working to bring him to Montreal? X/ HockeyAgent1, bpyt29 pic.twitter.com/MRGcwwLq8b — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) July 2, 2026

It's because of situations like this that people say Kent Hughes is falling behind. After all, the further we get into the offseason, the more deals seem to be getting done.

So what will the Canadiens' GM do?

In a nutshell

– Well done.

2-year contract for Alex Barré-Boulet https://t.co/CwRgIzmtUp — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) July 2, 2026

– Makes sense.

Hayden Paupanekis confirms he'll play for St. Cloud in the NCAA next season. He says he's inspired by Josh Anderson. @TVASports pic.twitter.com/nRSMfzwdC6 — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) July 2, 2026

– Interesting.