Brady Tkachuk: The Senators Are Giving Fans the Chance to Get Rid of His Jersey

Brady Tkachuk is no longer in Ottawa. The former Senators captain was traded to the Panthers a few weeks ago, which will allow him to play alongside his brother for the next few years.

And, at the same time, it put an end to years of speculation about his future in Ottawa.

All of this has meant that, since then, Tkachuk hasn't exactly been the most popular guy in Ottawa. There's frustration among fans, who feel they've been led on over the past few years.

And the Senators, clearly, wanted to capitalize on this: the team announced just minutes ago that, over the next few days, it will give fans the chance to get rid of their Tkachuk jerseys.

If they bring them to the team store, they'll receive a 40% discount on in-store merchandise.

Out with the old and in with the new From July 3–7 at Ottawa Team Threads at @CdnTireCtr, you can trade in your officially licensed Fanatics Brady Tkachuk stitched jersey and save 40% on regularly priced merchandise! pic.twitter.com/4cTl639KbH — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) July 2, 2026

It's also worth noting that the team promoted this deal under the premise of “clearing out old stock to make room for new.” They had the brilliant idea of capitalizing on fans' frustration to make this offer to those who want to get rid of their Tkachuk jerseys.

What's more, they even went for a pun: instead of “chuck,” they wrote “chuk”… a reference to the team's former captain's name.

Clearly, they really seem to want to turn the page on the Brady Tkachuk era in Ottawa. And seeing the organization offer fans the chance to get rid of their jerseys this way sends a pretty strong message.

I can't wait to see how many fans will take advantage of this option now.

In a Nutshell

– Hey, guys!

– What do you think?

Did signing Alex Texier make it easier to sign Ivan Demidov? #lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @DGauthierRDS pic.twitter.com/e1S22hoDHU — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 2, 2026

– They're in the midst of a rough stretch.