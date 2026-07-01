Samuel Poulin Signs a Contract with the Canadiens

The Canadiens have signed two players.

But let's not get carried away: these two signings aren't going to change everything in Montreal. Far from it, in fact…

In a press release, the Habs announced that they had agreed to the terms of two-way, one-season contracts with forward Samuel Poulin and defenseman Ethan Samson. Obviously, these two players are expected to play in Laval next season.

The Canadiens have agreed to the terms of one-year, two-way contracts with forward Samuel Poulin and defenseman Ethan Samson. The Canadiens have agreed to terms on one-year, two-way contracts with forward Samuel Poulin and defenseman Ethan Samson.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/hizNWRxlK3 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 1, 2026

Samson is a 6'1, 180-pound right-handed defenseman who has never played in the NHL. He is 25 years old and recorded 18 points last season in the American Hockey League with the Panthoms and the Crunch.

But let's be honest—it's Poulin's signing that's really grabbing everyone's attention here…

Samuel Poulin is a former first-round pick (21st overall in 2019) who was dominant in junior hockey. Things got a little complicated after that, and he's never really been able to establish himself as a regular in the National Hockey League.

He has only seven career games in the Bettman league.

And it's not as if the 25-year-old forward has had any standout seasons in the American Hockey League lately either. Poulin will be a solid player for the Rocket, but don't expect miracles just yet:

Kent Hughes said he wanted to make a move today… and that's exactly what he did by adding American Hockey League players to his organization.

But otherwise, let's just say it's been pretty quiet.

We'll have to wait a little longer to see the Canadiens' GM make the big move we've been waiting for long enough already…

In a nutshell

– Lars Eller is headed to Florida.

Zito says the Panthers have agreed to a deal with Lars Eller. He also says they've signed Donovan Sebrango. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) July 1, 2026

– Oh, really?

I'm hearing the #Isles are among a handful of teams that have expressed interest in forward Patrik Laine. — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) July 1, 2026

– Some news from MLB.