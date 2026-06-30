Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Leads Ben Rice in All-Star Voting

There are two days left to vote for the All-Star Game starters among position players in Major League Baseball.

Aside from Shohei Ohtani and Ernie Clement, who are guaranteed to participate, the top two vote-getters at each position in each league are competing against each other.

The player with the most votes will be the starter. The other player will have to be invited by the league to potentially be on the bench.

It's generally understood that in most cases, players who aren't elected to the starting lineup will be invited by MLB. But that's not always the case.

An example? Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He'll have to hope that fans put their trust in him because Rob Manfred won't be inviting him this year. #BadSeason

And right now, with 55% of the votes at first base, he's ahead of Ben Rice. If that's still the case in two days, he'll be in the Summer Classic.

With voting wrapping up on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET, let's check in on Phase 2 of All-Star voting for the American League! Send your favorites to Philly: https://t.co/AOTyLAg5Kr pic.twitter.com/oKniGcPsXU — MLB (@MLB) June 30, 2026

It's interesting to note that all the other Blue Jays players are trailing behind the rest. So this is more than just a matter of votes from people in Canada.

I get the feeling that Blue Jays fans are voting en masse to get Vladdy ahead of Ben Rice and to keep the Yankees player out of the picture.

If Guerrero Jr. actually makes the cut, it will raise questions about the selection process. After all, the Dominican is one of the worst first basemen in the American League in 2026.

In the National League, here's how things currently stand.

Here's who is leading Phase 2 of All-Star voting for the National League! Voting closes at noon ET on Thursday! Vote now for your All-Star starters: https://t.co/AOTyLAg5Kr pic.twitter.com/ExtKhrRVAe — MLB (@MLB) June 30, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.