The Canadiens, after seeing Gleb Pugachyov in action: “He’s our guy”

It didn't take long for Gleb Pugachyov to become a fan favorite. A big player who plays with grit and hits hard—that goes over well in Montreal.

While many Canadiens fans were charmed when the first overall pick said he'd destroy Tom Wilson in a fight, let's just say that the charm worked even faster on the Habs' front office.

In an interview with Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette, Nick Bobrov shared details about the organization's early interactions with the player who would become the 26th overall pick.

The story took place during the 2025 Russian Junior League (MHL) playoffs. Bobrov was accompanied by Vincent Riendeau, a scout stationed in Russia.

As soon as Pugachyov took the ice for the first time, Riendeau reportedly told Bobrov, “That's our guy.”

That's quite a bold statement to make about a first-round pick. An appearance often lasts less than a minute.

And yet, Bobrov, too, was charmed by what he saw. He watched Pugachyov skate with aggression, hit a player hard, and then keep hitting others until he returned to the bench.

Bobrov simply loved the player's commitment and the way he played like a captain.

It's easy to believe this story. Pugachyov's highlights are so impressive. He seems to have plenty of gas in the tank, and it's rare to see him dragging his skates.

On top of all that, Bobrov explained that the young Russian was playing against players older than him—guys who've had time to grow and build muscle—but he still stood out.

That's where the Canadiens stand right now. There are plenty of talented players on the team capable of pulling off mind-blowing moves. What's missing is toughness, and there's no better example of toughness than a guy like Pugachyov.

In a Nutshell

– An analysis of the Canadiens' selection of Brayden Klimpke.

Here is a scouting report on Brayden Klimpke, a left-handed defenseman for the @BladesHockey who was selected 117th overall in the 2026 NHL Draft.https://t.co/juwD0cjgOJ pic.twitter.com/y5Nh3AgAtk — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) July 1, 2026

– Very funny!

Next stop: Montreal for LeBron James? (via Montreal Alouettes) pic.twitter.com/pzLfIKJ0sb — RDS (@RDSca) June 30, 2026

– That's a sight to behold!