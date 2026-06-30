Mason Marchment signs with the Canadiens, Mike Condon heads to Brossard, and Milan Lucic heads to Buffalo

When Pierre LeBrun speaks, people listen.

So when he says he likes how Mason Marchment fits with the Canadiens, we pay attention to what this top insider has to say. After all, he's well-connected.

The reporter also says, in an article for The Athletic, that several teams will be after him. The Maple Leafs are also ones to watch, and the Blue Jackets haven't given up on the idea.

NEW for @TheAthletic: July 1 isn't just for UFAs. It's also the first day players with a year left on their contracts can sign extensions. Makar, Hughes, Kucherov—some huge names are expected to sign extensions this summer. That, plus some UFA updates on Carlson, Trouba, Jenner, Marchment, and more in… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 29, 2026

Recently, it was said that seeing him sign with Montreal was unlikely because he doesn't seem eager to pay taxes in a Canadian market.

But the possibility has also been raised that he might sign for a very high price to make up for it. If the Habs are desperate, he'll be a player to watch, in fact.

Mike Condon in Brossard

Do you remember good old Mike Condon? Aside from Ron Fournier's legendary song, of course.

The former Canadiens goaltender, who played 55 games in 2015–2016 (the year Carey Price was injured), is at the Canadiens' development camp, which begins today in Brossard.

Of course, his playing career is behind him. He's there instead as a performance consultant with his company, Condon Performance Consulting.

As Andrew Zadarnowski points out, the former Canadiens, Senators, and Penguins goaltender holds a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling. He helps people with mental performance, as detailed on his website.

Mike Condon's visit to the Canadiens' development camp is a nice homecoming for the goalie who faced adversity during his rookie year. He built on that experience to earn his master's degree in clinical mental health counseling and launch a career in mental performance coaching. pic.twitter.com/Rl0N2NTPdd — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) June 30, 2026

He's not the only guest, of course. Several members of the Victoire will help coach the Canadiens' prospects this week alongside the Mike Condons of the world.

Yanick Jean, a name being mentioned for the Rocket head coaching position, will also be there.

Milan Lucic in Buffalo

The end of Milan Lucic's career in the National Hockey League wasn't exactly glorious. He was pushed out the door because of his off-ice behavior.

It's worth noting that he pleaded not guilty to assault charges against his partner.

But now that he's retired (after stints in the AHL and Europe), he's been hired as a scout by the Buffalo Sabres.

A quick look at social media will confirm that not everyone is happy about the news.

We have announced the following hires and promotions. Details → https://t.co/fDrmL9GWOz pic.twitter.com/fFFBhMUgLc — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 30, 2026

In a nutshell

– Who's going to break the bank?

– Stay tuned.

Canada vs. Morocco on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Quebec Time (in Houston). 1. Morocco eliminated the Netherlands in a penalty shootout after tying the score in stoppage time at the end of the second half yesterday. 2. Canada still put up a good fight against Morocco in 2022: a 2–… loss https://t.co/yjQbmvKlIO — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 30, 2026

– Oh, really?