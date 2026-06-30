Mason Marchment signs with the Canadiens, Mike Condon heads to Brossard, and Milan Lucic heads to Buffalo

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Mason Marchment signs with the Canadiens, Mike Condon heads to Brossard, and Milan Lucic heads to Buffalo
Credit: Jason Mowry/Getty Images

When Pierre LeBrun speaks, people listen.

So when he says he likes how Mason Marchment fits with the Canadiens, we pay attention to what this top insider has to say. After all, he's well-connected.

The reporter also says, in an article for The Athletic, that several teams will be after him. The Maple Leafs are also ones to watch, and the Blue Jackets haven't given up on the idea.

Recently, it was said that seeing him sign with Montreal was unlikely because he doesn't seem eager to pay taxes in a Canadian market.

But the possibility has also been raised that he might sign for a very high price to make up for it. If the Habs are desperate, he'll be a player to watch, in fact.

Mike Condon in Brossard

Do you remember good old Mike Condon? Aside from Ron Fournier's legendary song, of course.

The former Canadiens goaltender, who played 55 games in 2015–2016 (the year Carey Price was injured), is at the Canadiens' development camp, which begins today in Brossard.

Of course, his playing career is behind him. He's there instead as a performance consultant with his company, Condon Performance Consulting.

As Andrew Zadarnowski points out, the former Canadiens, Senators, and Penguins goaltender holds a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling. He helps people with mental performance, as detailed on his website.

He's not the only guest, of course. Several members of the Victoire will help coach the Canadiens' prospects this week alongside the Mike Condons of the world.

Yanick Jean, a name being mentioned for the Rocket head coaching position, will also be there.

Milan Lucic in Buffalo

The end of Milan Lucic's career in the National Hockey League wasn't exactly glorious. He was pushed out the door because of his off-ice behavior.

It's worth noting that he pleaded not guilty to assault charges against his partner.

But now that he's retired (after stints in the AHL and Europe), he's been hired as a scout by the Buffalo Sabres.

A quick look at social media will confirm that not everyone is happy about the news.


In a nutshell

– Who's going to break the bank?

– Stay tuned.

– Oh, really?

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