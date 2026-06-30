Kirill Marchenko: A Major Red Flag for the Canadiens’ Bid

On April 1, the Blue Jackets were in position to make the playoffs. They had 88 points and were among the top eight teams in the Eastern Conference standings.

Twelve days later, the team was mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

A difficult end to the season, marked by a string of losses (and a coach who publicly criticized his players), prevented the team from making the playoffs.

Would Zach Werenski and Kirill Marchenko be at the center of trade rumors right now if the team had made the playoffs instead of the Ottawa Senators? We'll never know.

But maybe it wouldn't have hurt. Maybe.

That said, it's interesting to wonder why the Blue Jackets failed to qualify at the end of the season. And on that note, Aaron Portzline (The Athletic) has part of the answer.

Because the two stars faded down the stretch, just as the race for the playoffs was in full swing.

The Athletic: Blue Jackets Monday Gathering

1. The many questions surrounding Zach Werenski's impending departure 2. Valeri Nichushkin gives #CBJ

a talent boost, but with risk 3. Snacks: UFAs on the market, #CBJ

chose Hemming among power forwards, Buckeye pick, etc.https://t.co/yco1du7p4S — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) June 29, 2026

In his view, both players disappeared right in the middle of the playoff race when the team finished the season 2-8-1. The reporter says the team could have made the playoffs if the two stars had continued to play up to their potential.

And regarding Marchenko, he wrote the following:

“Marchenko scored only three goals in the last 18 games of the season and clearly struggled when the physical play of the playoff race set in.” – Aaron Portzline

Red flag, you say?

Should the Canadiens—who are looking to bulk up and add some grit to become “tougher to play against” next year—take this into account before signing him?

After all, there were several players on the 2025–2026 Canadiens who spent the year in the top six and struggled in March, April, and May…

We know the Habs are interested in the Russian (and rightly so), but this factor still needs to be taken into account.

Frank Seravalli: While Kirill Marchenko could also play out next season—the final year of his contract before becoming a restricted free agent—it's possible to envision a scenario in which Columbus trades Marchenko before Zach Werenski – Hockey 24/7 (6/27) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 30, 2026

In a nutshell

– Note.

Canada now knows its opponent! Morocco defeated the Netherlands in a shootout and will face the Canadian team in the Round of 16! #fifaworldcup #morocco #netherlands #rcsports pic.twitter.com/Jt3O3MkYBy — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) June 30, 2026

– The story isn't over yet.

: The Jets' reported offer to the Sabres for Connor Hellebuyck: -4th overall

pick-Ukko-Pekka

Luukkonen-Roster player (believed to be Jack Quinn)

-Possibly another player/pick (H/T David Pagnotta)#Sabres | #Sabrehood | #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/xSwvsNjAyA — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) June 28, 2026

– The Ducks will be aggressive in the trade market for defensemen.