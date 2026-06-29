The Blue Jackets are the architects of their own downfall

Zach Werenski and Kirill Marchenko appear to be on their way out of Columbus.

Of course, the situation is well known. The fact that these two stars don't seem eager to extend their stays in Ohio is a hot topic in the NHL.

This could be a game-changer on many levels.

Everyone is wondering why the guys want to leave. Does the fact that the Blue Jackets aren't in the NHL's most attractive market have anything to do with it?

Perhaps, yes.

But is it possible that the Blue Jackets haven't had a good team in years (which must also be a factor) because they don't know how to hire (and/or retain) a modern coach?

When you look at it, since April 2023, no fewer than five coaches have been at the helm of the club. Brad Larsen was fired in April 2023, at the end of the season.

The Blue Jackets never gave Pascal Vincent time to really settle in (he didn't have the same luck as Jared Bednar, who was given more than a year after being thrown into the lion's den), and uncertainty doesn't help at all in the NHL.

Is that appealing to a player? I don't think so.

On top of that, since 2021, they've had three coaches who aren't exactly the players' favorites: John Tortorella, Mike Babcock, and Rick Bowness. All three are more old-school.

A modern coach doesn't publicly call out his players the way Bowness has in recent months… just days before earning his boss's trust to sign a new contract.

An emotional and angry Rick Bowness goes OFF on his #CBJ team after their 2-8-1 finish to the season: “These guys, they don't care. Losing isn't important enough to them … If I'm back, we're changing this freaking culture.” pic.twitter.com/ZjBpaxhmPB — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) April 15, 2026

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Could it be that, because of their bosses' inability to hire the right coach, Werenski and Marchenko are thinking that looking elsewhere might be more appealing?

I think that's a valid question.

I wonder if Werenski is looking at what's happening elsewhere and thinking that, instead of watching his team hire a guy who publicly humiliates him, he'd rather have a coach from the new generation.

Because looking at the history of coaches in Columbus, that doesn't seem to be part of the plan.