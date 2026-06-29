“Nobody Loves You”: Austin Hedges Takes Down Josh Naylor

Austin Naylor and Josh Naylor have often played together.

In 2019 and 2020, they were teammates in San Diego. They were traded together to Cleveland during the 2020 season.

They played together in Ohio in 2020, 2021, 2022, and even in 2024, when the catcher returned to the Guardians organization.

But does that mean they get along? The answer is clearly no.

I say this because in yesterday's game between the Guardians and the Mariners—Naylor's new team—the two men got into a major heated argument.

What really stuck in people's minds, though, were Hedges' comments. He ripped into the Canadian player, yelling that no one liked him—not even his teammates. The audio has just been released, confirming what had been circulating on social media for the past few hours.

Here is audio of Austin Hedges telling Josh Naylor, “No one likes you. Literally no one likes you. Your own fucking teammates don't like you.” https://t.co/MOIXplRiSq pic.twitter.com/f6bOfUztj5 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 29, 2026

It all started when Naylor was hit by a pitch. A member of the Guardians told him he didn't think he'd done enough to avoid the pitch.

That's when Naylor called the catcher a loser, and the catcher told him that nobody liked him—not even in his own locker room.

Is it possible that this is just two guys who know each other trading jokes? Let's just say that given the tone of the remarks, it's fair to doubt that it was meant as a joke. Clearly, there's trouble brewing.

The Mariners had the controversy between Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena before the season even started… and now this. Not ideal, you say?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.