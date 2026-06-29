Gallagher Trade: Here’s How Much Money the Habs Now Have Under the Salary Cap

It's the end of an era in Montreal.

Brendan Gallagher has finally been traded to the Vancouver Canucks: he'll be able to be closer to his family while taking on a more prominent role with a National Hockey League team.

He must be thrilled.

Of course, you'll understand that Gally's trade will have an impact on the Canadiens' payroll. The Habs retained 50% of his salary in the deal, but now that the veteran is gone, the Montreal club has exactly $14,233,924 in cap space available for next season.

Reminder: Joe Veleno, Kirby Dach, Zachary Bolduc, and Joe Veleno are among the restricted free agents (RFAs) currently with the Habs and need contracts for next season.

After trading Gallagher, the #GoHabsGo have $14.2M in cap space with 19 active players (10F/6D/3G) RFA: Veleno, Dach, Bolduc, Xhekaj,https://t.co/GQuT4NEbGo — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) June 29, 2026

The Canadiens are freeing up cap space.

And they saved even more room by trading him (as opposed to buying out his contract) because Gally's contract will count as $3.25M against the team's salary cap next season.

If the Canadiens had bought out his contract (which was a possibility), it would have cost more next year ($3.8 million)… and there would also have been a $1.33 million penalty in 27-28.

Trading him (even while retaining 50% of his salary) was the right move.

With a buyout, Gallagher would have taken up $3.8 million of the Habs' payroll in 26-27. With a 50% retention clause in a trade, Gallagher will take up $3.25 million of the cap next year. And we're doing a favor for a respected warrior. A win for everyone involved. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 29, 2026

So Gally is getting a fresh start… and he's definitely excited, too.

But Marco D'Amico was right to point out in a tweet: there's a scenario in which the Canucks could send Gally elsewhere while retaining 50% of his salary at the trade deadline to acquire other assets and maximize his value.

If Gallagher has a respectable start to the season and a team wants to add experience and leadership at the next trade deadline ahead of the playoffs, Gally could turn out to be a good choice…

The Vancouver Canucks are getting a warrior who is a great presence in the locker room and will help develop a younger roster next season. Vancouver could also trade Gallagher at the NHL trade deadline—while retaining 50% of his salary once again—to acquire additional assets. https://t.co/sX4R6zphKc — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 29, 2026

It's going to feel strange to see Brendan Gallagher playing for a team other than the Canadiens next year.

But oh well. He wanted to move on, and his wish has been granted. As for the rest, we'll see what happens in due time…

In a Nutshell

– A heartfelt message from the Canadiens.

An unparalleled teammate and our eternal warrior. Thank you to Brendan Gallagher for everything he's done for the city of Montreal, both on and off the ice, and we wish him the best in Vancouver The ultimate teammate and forever our warrior. Thank you for… pic.twitter.com/hvJqTor3sy — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 29, 2026

– Well done.

Canadiens GM Kent Hughes on Gallagher: “On behalf of the entire Canadiens organization, we would like to sincerely thank Brendan for everything he has brought to this team over the course of his remarkable 14-season career in Montreal. Brendan will always hold a special place in… — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 29, 2026

– We'll always love him.