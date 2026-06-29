Eric Chavez takes a swipe at Juan Soto and the Mets’ front office

It's crazy how there's always something to say about the New York Mets!

On Sunday, my colleague Sébastien wrote an article about David Stearns' four fatal mistakes.

Today, the Mets are in the news again—once more for all the wrong reasons.

Eric Chavez, who was the team's hitting coach as recently as last year, revealed in an interview that Juan Soto lacked leadership. In doing so, he also took a swipe at the team's front office, stating that it was primarily their fault.

Former Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez says Juan Soto would be in the Mets clubhouse between innings instead of in the dugout. “This is a lack of leadership and accountability from the top down. An assistant GM would sit there with him.” Via @Mets2026 pic.twitter.com/qCLLZnNtly — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) June 29, 2026

Not being with his teammates

That's the situation. Chavez mentioned that superstar Juan Soto preferred to retreat to the locker room between innings rather than be in the dugout with his teammates. When the Mets were at bat and Soto wasn't likely to be up to bat that inning, he would go to the locker room and sit on a sofa. Worse yet, he would chat with an assistant general manager.

Chavez once brought this up with Stearns, pointing out (rightly so) that it didn't send a good message to the other players on the team, let alone the young players and rookies. Instead of addressing the issue, Stearns reportedly simply replied that the other players needed to understand that not everyone is Juan Soto!

Everything about this story is wrong. It's wrong for a player to choose to distance himself from his teammates just to sit comfortably on a sofa. Doesn't he want to discuss strategy with his teammates or offer advice? After all, we're talking about one of the best baseball players in the world—an athlete who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the end of his career.

Furthermore, how can team management tolerate a player who isn't on the same level as the others? On top of that, they're giving him blatant preferential treatment. A team must be united if it's going to go into battle together. Sure, the former Nationals, Padres, and Yankees player may have all the talent in the world, but he needs his teammates to get him to home plate and put runs on the scoreboard.

A Word About Lindor

It's no secret anymore. The Mets' two star players, Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor, don't have a good relationship. That's putting it mildly. In light of Chavez's testimony, it's easier to understand Lindor's position. Sometimes, the damage is too extensive to be repaired…

At least, despite the shockwaves, it won't be Soto or Stearns who'll be in the spotlight in the coming days. It'll be Bo Bichette. The former Blue Jays star will make his return to Toronto for a three-game series. Sometimes, timing works out just right.

PMLB

Roman Anthony is sick of being injured.

Roman Anthony: “I wanna play baseball. I'm over sitting here and waiting on a finger. Like, it sounds ridiculous to me.” (via @BBisntBoring) pic.twitter.com/dRvbRQsxxs — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) June 29, 2026

Alex Bregman explains why he didn't run hard on Sunday: he's trying to avoid injury.

Alex Bregman said he's had a lot of soft tissue injuries over the years, so he tries to be careful, BUT he regrets not running hard yesterday on a ground ball that was bobbled at shortstop. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 29, 2026

Max Fried is making progress. He'll throw a two-inning simulated game tomorrow.

Boone said Max Fried is scheduled to throw two simulated innings on Tuesday (30 pitches). He'll face Giancarlo Stanton during that session. Stanton has resumed his running program, but a timeline for his return remains unclear. #Yankees — David Lennon (@DPLennon) June 29, 2026

Yimi Garcia and Max Scherzer are feeling better. They're able to throw to each other.

Yimi Garcia is feeling a little better, according to John Schneider. He's playing catch today. Max Scherzer is also feeling good, according to Schneider. He's playing catch today with tentative plans to take the mound tomorrow — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) June 29, 2026

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