David Ross hopes the Mets will call him

Almost immediately after the New York Mets fired manager Carlos Mendoza, several big names were mentioned as potential candidates for the full-time manager position in the Big Apple.

Albert Pujols confirmed during an appearance on MLB Network earlier this week that he would be interested in the job.

And now David Ross has told Dan Martin of the New York Post ahead of Sunday night's MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees that he'd like a shot at the job.

I hope they call. That would be nice. That would be cool. I've already received offers to be a bench coach, but managing would be fun. I hope to at least have another chance to be interviewed. I was in a big market with no experience, and I think that served me well. You learn a lot the first time around, and there are things you do differently.

Before Ross landed his current position as a Major League Baseball analyst for ESPN, he served as manager of the Chicago Cubs from 2020 to 2023.

“I hope they call.” David Ross is interested in getting back into baseball and would love a shot at the Mets manager job https://t.co/rSJsXYsoci pic.twitter.com/RhDVLIg44V — SNY (@SNYtv) June 29, 2026

The 49-year-old posted a regular-season record of 262 wins and 284 losses with the Cubs. Although he led Chicago to a division title during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Windy City team failed to qualify for the playoffs in the following three seasons before Ross was fired.

His bench coach at the time was none other than the Mets' current interim manager, Andy Green. Just goes to show, everything is connected.

The Mets simply can't afford to make a mistake with their next manager. But are they capable of it?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.