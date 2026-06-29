Bo Bichette is back in Toronto

To say that things are going badly for the Blue Jays right now is pretty accurate.

After winning last Monday against the Astros, the Blue Jays have lost six straight games: two against the Astros and four against the Rangers, including yesterday afternoon.

The team now has a 39-45 record. And even though the American League standings are tight, it's looking less and less likely that this team can accomplish anything.

Actually, that's not true: it's very clear how they can. If Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could just get going, he could dramatically boost his team's offense.

Because if the power hitter (which is what he is, in theory) could make a difference, it would be the equivalent of a top-tier addition to an offense that desperately needs one.

John Schneider, however, has no intention of benching his star player to achieve his goals in this situation.

Schneider, asked if he'd consider benching Vlad Guerrero Jr., said : “I'm not going to bench him. No, I think there's always a time when a guy needs a little break, whether it's physically, mentally, or whatever it is… it's no secret we're going to need Vlad if we want to be good.” — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) June 28, 2026

I do wonder, though, if seeing good old Bo Bichette show up in town will motivate Vladdy to step up his game.

After all, starting tonight, the New York Mets will begin a series in Toronto. And it will mark the return of the prodigal son.

Even though the Mets' season—and that of their third baseman—is going extremely poorly, the Blue Jays and their fans couldn't care less. They have enough on their plate in Toronto without worrying about what's happening in New York.

Given his successful years in Canada, I expect Bichette to receive a warm ovation from the fans. It'll be a moment to watch, in any case.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.