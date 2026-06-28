Mets: Don’t rule out the possibility of Carlos Beltran returning as the team’s manager

On the sidelines of the 2020 season, the Mets hired Carlos Beltran as the team's manager. It was a rather unconventional move, given that Beltran, despite a stellar playing career, had never managed a team before.

However, that hiring turned sour before the former outfielder even had a chance to manage a single game. A few weeks after landing the job, Beltran was named as one of the individuals responsible for the sign-stealing scandal orchestrated by the Astros in 2017.

And in the wake of all that, he resigned.

That said, the Mets are currently looking for a manager. And Beltran has been back with the organization for the past few years, holding a position in management.

And Ken Rosenthal, in an article for The Athletic about potential candidates to replace Carlos Mendoza, noted that many people throughout MLB view Beltran as a serious candidate for the job.

From Albert Pujols to Carlos Beltrán, an early look at who might manage the Mets. With @WillSammon, unlocked and free to read. https://t.co/4ZXuzMedT6 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 26, 2026

It's worth noting that Beltrán has never held a managerial position, which would make him a fairly risky hire for a club that desperately needs stability. One might wonder whether David Stearns—whose seat must be starting to get pretty hot—will really want to take the risk of hiring Beltrán.

But what seems clear is that Beltran is in the organization's good graces. He knows the New York market, he knows the team's players, and he's never been given a chance.

Keep in mind that Albert Pujols, another name being widely mentioned for the position, isn't a highly experienced manager either. We've seen him in that role for the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic… and that's about it.

If Pujols is a real candidate, it's safe to assume that Beltran will be as well. It remains to be seen whether this is the kind of hire Stearns will dare to make… unless the decision is made by Steve Cohen.

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